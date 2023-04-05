March 25, 8:30 p.m.: Deputy Reynolds with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a vehicle vs. deer accident that happened on Iowa Highway 183. Brodie Dean Skinner, 25, of Mapleton, was driving a silver 2006 Nissan Sentry north on Highway 183 when the front driver’s side of his vehicle struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle’s front, windshield/window and driver’s side was estimated at $2,500. Skinner was not injured.

March 26, 9:30 a.m.: Sgt. Klutts with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-vehicle accident that happened on Toledo Avenue. Owen Neil Lehan, 16, of Dunlap, was driving a black 2014 GMC Sierra K1500 SL south on Toledo Avenue near 160th Street when his vehicle went into the ditch and rolled one time. Lehan was traversing a curve to the right and attempted to go downhill. Icy and snowy weather and the road conditions contributed to the accident. Lehan was not injured. His vehicle received $7,500 damage and was disabled. A tow was privately arranged.

March 28, 2:30 a.m.: Deputy Knickman with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-vehicle accident that happened on 194th Street. Melinda Anne Randolph, 44, of Earling, was driving a white 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier west on 194th Street just west of 193rd Place. The right tires of the vehicle dropped off the roadway while Randolph was trying to negotiate a left-hand curve. She over-corrected, and her vehicle went over the centerline to the left. Randolph over-corrected again to the right and her vehicle left the roadway to the north. Her vehicle went down a brome grass hill. The report said from the tracks it appeared that Randolph tried to get out of the ditch and then drove farther down the hill where the vehicle came to rest into an embankment. Randolph was not injured. Her vehicle received $2,00 damage to the front middle and was disabled. The officer arranged a tow. Randolph was cited for failure to maintain control.