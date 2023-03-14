March 3, 7:58 a.m.: Deputy Knickman with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a vehicle versus deer accident that happened on Loess Hills Trail. Tammy Marie Hutchinson, 43, of Missouri Valley, was driving a red 2017 Chrysler Pacifica van and was nearing Lawton Trail when a deer entered the roadway. Hutchinson was unable to avoid hitting the deer. Her van received $2,000 damage.
Harrison County Accident Report
