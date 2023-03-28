March 16, 1 p.m.: Sgt. Klutts with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated at single-vehicle accident that happened on Loess Hills Trail. John Anthony Dworak, 18, of Missouri Valley, was driving a silver 2000 Toyota Camry CE north on Loess Hills Trail south of Lima Trail when he attempted to negotiate a curve to the left. Dworak was unable to negotiate the curve and his vehicle struck the railroad bridge overpass. Slush on the roadway and driving too fast for conditions contributed to the accident. Dworak received possible injuries (complaint of pain) and was taken to CHI Health Missouri Valley by a private vehicle. His vehicle received $6,000 damage and was considered totaled. A tow was privately arranged. Dworak was cited for operating a motor vehicle with an expired license.

March 18, 12:55 P.M.: Deputy Knickman with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened at Noyes Street and Iowa 127. Cooper T. Lippincott, 28, of Blair, Nebraska, was driving a gold 2007 Buick Lucerne CXL west on Highway 127/Maple Street when he drove through the intersection of Maple Street and Noyes Street. John Wyatt Hall, 32, of Mondamin, was driving a blue 2017 Chrysler Pacifica south and was approaching the intersection of Highway 127/Maple Street and Noyes Street. Hall stated he intended to turn right onto Maple Street and that he stopped at the stop sign. He pulled out and somehow missed seeing the Lippencott vehicle and hit Lippencott’s vehicle in the middle passenger side. Both drivers exchanged information after the accident and left the scene. No injuries were reported by either driver. After Lippencott arrived home, he called law enforcement to report the accident. Law enforcement spoke with both drivers and the drivers went to the office to write out statements. The Lippencott vehicle received $3,500 damage and could be driven away. The Hall vehicle received $3,500 damage and could be driven away. Hall was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way.