March 31, 7:32 a.m.: Deputy Knickman investigated a vehicle vs. deer accident that happened on Highway 183. Raquel R. Andersen, 52, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was driving a red 2020 Jeep Cherokee south on Highway 183 when a deer entered the road. Andersen was not able to avoid hitting the deer. The deer hit the right front corner of the Jeep and slid down the passenger side of the vehicle. The Jeep received $1,000 damage.
top story
Harrison County Accident Report
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some tears of joy were shed and lots of smiles were on faces when a number of Denison FFA members drove their tractors to Denison Care Center …
An Iowa nursing home administrator, accused of deliberately locking a resident outside of the building in a wheelchair for 11 hours overnight,…
Taylor was thrown from the tractor, which came to rest in the median.
Two Registered Nurses at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) recently became Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE).
Arrests