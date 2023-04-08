March 31, 7:32 a.m.: Deputy Knickman investigated a vehicle vs. deer accident that happened on Highway 183. Raquel R. Andersen, 52, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was driving a red 2020 Jeep Cherokee south on Highway 183 when a deer entered the road. Andersen was not able to avoid hitting the deer. The deer hit the right front corner of the Jeep and slid down the passenger side of the vehicle. The Jeep received $1,000 damage.