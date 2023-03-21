March 11, 11:08 a.m.: Sgt. Klutts with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-vehicle accident that happened on 296th Street near Quentin Trail. Noah. W. Ellis, 22, of Paducah, Kentucky, was driving a silver 2009 Toyota Camry east on 296th Street just east of Quentin Trail when the vehicle left the road because of the icy and snowy conditions. The vehicle struck a traffic sign and came to rest. Ellis was not injured. His vehicle received $6,000 damage to the middle passenger side and was considered totaled. A tow was privately arranged. A traffic control device owned by Harrison County received $2,000 damage.

March 13, 8:31 a.m.: Deputy Knickman with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-vehicle accident that happened on Highway 30 near 290th Street. Randy Kemp Jensen, 74, of Omaha, Nebraska, was driving a blue 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis west on Highway 30 near mile marker 15. His vehicle left the roadway to the left, crossing the centerline and entering the south ditch. The vehicle hit the embankment and continued west down the center of the ditch for approximately 142 feet before coming to a rest. Jensen stated he drank a couple of five-hour energy drinks while he was working, a few hours prior to the accident. He stated he thought he would be good. Jensen stated he is not certain what happened as when he realized something was a happening, he was in the ditch. His vehicle received $1,500 damage to the front driver side corner and was not disabled. A tow was privately arranged. Jensen was not injured. He was cited for failure to maintain control. A state warning sign received $250 damage.

March 13, 6:38 p.m.: Deputy Kline with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-vehicle accident that happened near the ramp of Interstate 29 heading east on Highway 127. Kathy Denise Winn, 64, of Mondamin, was driving a gray 2016 Toyota Corolla north on Interstate 29 and exited the interstate on the Mondamin off-ramp. Her vehicle was seen by a following vehicle. Winn’s vehicle continued through the intersection without stopping and went across Highway 127 for 95 feet. The vehicle entered the north ditch of Highway 127; vehicle left the roadway surface and struck the edge of a ditch adjacent to a farm field. The vehicle traveled 158.1 feet north after impact with the ditch. Winn’s vehicle continued on its wheels until coming to rest facing east 412.7 feet north of the intersection stop sign on the exit ramp. Winn received possible injuries (complaint of pain) and was transported by Mondamin Rescue to CHI Health Missouri Valley. Winn was cited for failure to maintain control. Her vehicle received $5,000 damage to the front middle and was considered totaled. It was towed by Marks Towing.

March 13, 9:40 p.m.: Deputy Kline with the Harrison County Sheriff’s office investigated a vehicle vs. deer accident that happened on Loess Hills Trail. Jessica Lee Hiatt, 42, of Missouri Valley, was driving a blue 2020 Toyota Highlander north on Loess Hills Trail when a deer entered the roadway near 2454 Loess Hills Trail. The vehicle struck the deer with its driver side front bumper and headlight area, causing $4,000 damage. A passenger was in the vehicle with Hiatt. No injuries were reported. The deer was killed, leaving debris in the roadway area. Hiatt was able to drive the vehicle away.