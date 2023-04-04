The Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved an additional deputy for Harrison County at their meeting on March 23.

Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Doiel visited the supervisors that day to make the request to add a deputy.

The county currently has nine deputies.

Doiel told the supervisors that Deputy Gabe Madsen will be leaving the department in April; he proposed replacing Madsen and also creating a new deputy position.

He said call volumes for the sheriff’s office have been increasing and the office is also involved with teaching D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) courses at all five schools in the county.

“We started off with a couple schools – now we’re doing all five schools (and) it takes a little bit more time with deputies,” Doiel said.

He noted that he recently implemented an investigator position in the office, which allows that individual to focus on investigations, which otherwise would have fallen to one of the road deputies.

Doiel said investigations are now handled properly and in a way that can withstand scrutiny from judges and attorneys.

“Attorneys are very good about pinpointing what you didn’t do,” he said.

The sheriff’s office will also be taking on additional animal control duties next year; the office also handles transports in and out of the county, Doiel said.

“My proposal today is to see if I would be able to get some money in my budget to hire another deputy,” he said.

He said adding a deputy would even out the scheduling among the two sergeants, the deputies and Doiel.

“I’ve had to pay out some overtime to some guys to cover schedules; I’ve come in myself to cover schedules,” Doiel said. “We have guys who have quite a few years in. I looked it up and I have 38 weeks of vacation that I have to account for every year.”

The vacation day count goes up every year, he said.

Doiel said he had checked dispatch records, which revealed that sheriff’s office calls went from 6,500 in 2015 to 13,600 in 2022.

He noted that the sheriff’s office had recently added three new reserve officers, but he said they don’t count toward filling a deputy position because their training level is lower and he wants a deputy with reserve officers at all times.

Doiel said he wants to do the best for the community and do the things that need to be done.

“An additional deputy would help in that manner,” Doiel said.

Hiring a law enforcement officer is an extensive process, he said.

“I’m going to have to go through that process in order to fill a position that’s going to be empty here in April – and it would help me out if I could hire two at the same time rather than one now and maybe one in a couple years,” Doiel said.

Supervisor Brian Rife asked why Madsen chose to leave.

Doiel said Madsen had no ill will; he is taking a position in Woodbury County, which is a larger department that will likely provide higher pay.

Madsen said he appreciated the opportunities he received in Harrison County, Doiel said.

Supervisor John Straight asked how much extra funding Doiel would need in his budget.

Doiel said $95,000 to $100,000 would be required.

“I think it’s needed,” Straight said.

“I’m on board,” Rife said.

Straight asked if adding a new deputy would cut down on overtime.

Doiel said it would.

He said he would like to have the deputy start in July.

Deputy Auditor Liz Lenz said the Harrison County’s general basic fund is at the maximum, so funds to pay for the new position could not come from there; she said the supervisors could consider taking funds out of county reserves.

“I wouldn’t have an issue pulling that out of reserves,” Rife said.

The board voted 2-0 to authorize the replacement of one deputy and the hiring an additional deputy.