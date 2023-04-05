OWI: 3-21 to 3-28, ‘23

Deberry, Jimmy D., Omaha, NE. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 07/31/2022. Jail: 30 days, credit 30 days served Douglas Co, NE; concurrent w/FECR014084. Fine: $1,250.00, 1/2 may be waived w/proof of valid DL within 4 months. Court costs: $387.50. 03/22/2023.

Criminal: 3-21 to 3-28, ‘23

Thornton, Daniel James, Council Bluffs, IA. Count 1: Child endangerment, 06/18/2022. Deferred judgment: 365 days. Civil penalty: $855, half waived — proof of valid DL. Probation: 365 days, D/A Eval;No Law Viol;Abstain All Contr Sub; DDS; DLR Per Dot. 03/21/2023.

Count 2: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 06/18/2022. CTS; authorized to participate in 2nd chances in lieu 2 days. Suspended jail: 113 days. Fine: $1,250.00, half waived — proof of valid DL. Probation: 365 days, D/A eval; no law viol; abstain all contr sub; DDS; DLR per DOT, 03/21/2023. Costs: $223.75.

Meadows, Derrick Lee, Ute, IA. Count 1: Theft 1st degree, 04/13/2022. Deferred judgment: 365 days. Civil penalty: $625.00. Probation: supervised probation, 08/04/2022.

Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, -1/26/2023. Null. Court costs: $100.00.

Deberry, Jimmy D., Omaha, NE. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance — 3rd or subseq offense, 07/31/2022. Fine: $855.00. Suspended fine: $855.00. DNA requirement. 03/24/2023.

Count 2: Failure to affix drug stamp, 07/31/2022. Fine: $430.00. Suspended fine: $430.0 DNA requirement: 03/24/2023. Court costs: $700.00.

Holling, Ryan Jonathan, Omaha, NE. Count 1: Dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon, 01/14/2023. Prison: 5 years, 03/27/2023, Credit for any time previously served. Fine: $1,250.00 Suspended fine: $1,250.00. Court costs: $140.00. DNA requirement: 03/27/2023.

Biaggi, Amy Elizabeth. Omaha, NE. Count 1: Theft 1st degree, 01/28/2023. Prison: 2 years, 03/24/2023, Costs: $100.00; Counts 1 & 2 shall run concurrently. Fine: $855.00. Suspended fine: $855.00. DNA requirement: 03/24/2023.

Count 2: Possession of controlled substance — marijuana 1st offense, 01/02/2023. Fine: $430.00. 03/24/2023. Suspended fine: $430.00. DNA requirement: 03/24/203.

Rodgers, Trenton Andrew, Dunlap, IA. Count 1: Criminal mischief 5th degree. 11/06/2022. Other/miscellaneous, Restitution: $288.60. Court costs: $60.00. 03/24/2023.

Seela, Jonathan Isaac, Dunlap, IA. Count 1: Harassment — 3rd degree, 11/15/2022. Fine: $105.00, Court costs: $160.00. 03/24/2023.

Biaggi, Amy Elizabeth, Omaha, NE. Count 1: Provide false identification information, 01/28/20223. Dismissed by court: 03/24/2023.

Count 2: Possession of drug paraphernalia, 01/27/2023. Dismissed by court: 03/24/2023. Court costs: $60.00.

Roach, Jimmy Eugene, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Violation of no contact/protective order-contempt, 01/39/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $75.75, 03/24/2023.

Bentley, Garrett Wayne, Bedford, IN. Count 1: Public intoxication, 03/25/2023. Jail: 1 day, credit for time served. Court costs: $60.00. 03/27/2023.