OWI: 2-28 to 3-7, 2023
Heffernan, Karlie Ann, Crescent, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 12/04/2022. Deferred judgement,: 9 months, 03/03/2023. Civil penalty: $625.00. Half of civil penalty waived if deft provides valid DL within 4 months. Court costs: $100.00. Probation: 9 months, 03/03/2023. Informal probation; obtain drug/alcohol eval & complete DDS
Criminal: 2-28 to 3-7, 2023
Roach, Troy Michael, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Controlled substance violation, 10/19/2022. Dismissed by court 02/28/2023.
Count 2: Controlled substance violation, gathering where marijuana is used, 10/19/2022. Deferred juegment: 9 mos, 02/28/2023. Civel penalty: $855.00. Court costs: $1700.00. Probation: 9 mos, informal probation; obtain drug/alcohol eval. DNA requirement: 02/28/2023.
Count 3: Unlawful possession of prescription drug. 02/28/2022. Deferred judgment: 9 mos, 02/28/2023. Civil Penalty: $430.00. Court costs: $1700.00. Probation: 9 mos, Informal probation; obtain drug/alcohol EVA. DNA requirement: 02/28/2023.
Hagerman, Bradley Lynn, Pisgah, IA. Count 1: Public intoxication, 03/03/2023. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $75.75.