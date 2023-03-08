OWI: 2-21 to 2-28, ‘23

Ming, Benjamin Lewis, Des Moines, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 9/26/ 2022. Jail: 2 days, 2/27/2023. Competed 2nd chances program w/credit for 2 days towards jail. Fine: $1,250.00. Court Costs: $357.50. 2/27/2023.

Averman, Joseph Douglas, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 2nd offense, 12/30/2022. Jail: 30 days, Suspended jail: 23 days, credit for any time prev served. Fine: $1,875.00. Court Costs: $281.25. Probation: 9 mos. Informal probation; obtain drug/alcohol eval & complete DDS. 2/27/2023.

Criminal: 22-21 to 2-28, 23

Cox, Christopher Edward, Logan, IA. Count 1: Lascivious conduct with a minor aggravated, 1/07/2022. Jail: 17 days, 2/27/2023. Consecutive w/AGCR014115 w credit for any time prev served. Fine: $340.00. Not filed: $430.00. Court costs: $398.51. 2/27/2023.

Cox, Christopher Edward, Logan, IA. Count 1: Indecent contact with a child, 11/01/2021. Jail: 18 days, 2/27/2023. Consecutive w/AGCR013935 w/credit for any time prev served. Fine: $430.00. Suspended fine: $430.00. Court costs: $195.00. 2/27/2023.

Niedermyer, Alex James, Onawa, IA. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance — 2nd offense, 12/05/2022. Jail: 15 days, 2/23/2023. Time served: 15 days. Credit for 15 days served at Woodbury Co. FECR116205. Fine: $855.00. Suspended fine: $855.00. DNA requirement. 02/23/2023.

Gustafson, Gage David, Modale, IA. Count 1: Driving while barred, 12/11/2022. Jail: 5 days, 2/23/2023. Served in 48 hr increments to be complete by 04/01/2023. Fine: $835.00, Suspended fine: $855.00. Court costs: $163.00. DNA requirement. 2/23/2023.

Roach, Troy Michael, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Controlled substance violation, 10/19,2022. Dismissed: 2/28/2023.

Count 2: Controlled substance violation, 10/19,2022. Deferred judgment: 9 months, 2/28/2023. Civil penalty: $855.00. Costs: $1,700.00. Probation: 9 months, informal probation; obtain drug/alcohol eval, DNA requirement. 2/28/2023.

Count 3: Unlawful possession of prescription drug, 10/19/2022. Deferred judgment: 9 months, 2/28/2023. Civil penalty $430.00. Other costs: $1,600.00. Probation: 9 monhs, informal probation; obtain drug/alcohol eval. DNA requirement: 2/28/2023.

Riesland, Corby Roger, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance — 2nd offense, 12/06/2022. Jail: 60 days, 2/27/2023.Suspended jail: 53 days, credit for any time prev served. Suspended jail: 53 days. Fine: $855.00. Suspended fine: $855.00. Probation: 1 year. Obtain drug/alcohol eval. 2/27/2023.

Wallace, Joseph Michael, Council Bluffs, IA. Count 1: Possession of drug paraphernalia, 5/17/2022. Fine: $105.00. Court costs: $435.75. 2/24/203.

Clark, Jesse Ray, Bellevue, NE. Count 1: Theft 5th degree, 8/21/2022. Fine: $105.00. Costs: $75.75. Restitution in amt of $53.17 to Dollar General Store, Dunlap. 2/21/2023.