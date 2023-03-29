Criminal: 3-7 to 3-14 ‘23
Halac, Annalena J., Ralston, NE. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance - marijuana 1st offense, 07/31/2023. Deferred judgment: 9 months, 01/03/2023. Civil penalty: $430.00. Court costs: $451.75. Probation: 9 months, informal; receive no criminal law violations, 01/03/2023.
Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 02/20/23. Dismissed: 03/10/2023
Criminal: 3-14 to 3-21, ‘23
Fisher, Patrick William, Ottumwa, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 05/19/2022. Jail: 60 days, CT I & III to run conc w/each other w/CFTS, 03/14/2023. Suspended jail: 53 days, cmpltd 2nd chances program w/credit for 2 days towards jail. Fine: $1,250.00, 1/2 fine waived if deft provides valid DL w/in 4 months. Court costs: $787.50. Probation: 9 months, informal probation; obtain drug/alcohol eval & complete DDS, 03/14/2023.
Count 2: Possession of controlled substance - 2nd offense, 05/19/2022. Dismissed by court, 03/14/2023.
Count 3: Driving while barred, 05/19/2022. Jail: 60 days, cmpltd 2nd chances program w/credit for 2 days towards jail. Probation: 9 months. Suspended jail: 53 days, CTS I & III to run conc w/each other; CFTS. Fine: $855.00. Suspended fine: $855.00.
Shedenhelm Jr, Ronald Lee, Ottumwa, IA. Count 1: Driving while barred, 07/30/2022. Jail: 60 days, concurrent w/AGCR169536 w/credit for any time prev served. Fine: $855.00. Court costs: $100. Suspended fine: $855.00. 03/16/2023.
Larson, Alan, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance - 3rd or subseq offense, 12/14/2022. Jail: 30 days, 03/14/2023. Credit for any time prev served. Fine: $855.00. Susbended fine: $855.00.
Count 2: Possession of controlled substance marijuana 3rd/subseq offense, 12/14/2022. Dismissed by court: 03/14/2023.