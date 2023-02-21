The Harrison County Board of Supervisors on February 16 conducted a public hearing and voted to establish a new drainage district on the west side of Loess Hills Trail roughly halfway between Mondamin and Magnolia.

The district will manage the surface and subsurface runoff from parcels of land belonging to four owners.

Jon Rosengren, senior project manager with Bolton & Menk, an infrastructure development firm, told the Bulletin-Review that the area to be managed by the new drainage district had been served by a pump and a drainage ditch since the 1930s.

Bolton & Menk was appointed in 2022 to review the potential creation of a new drainage district.

The pump was maintained by a private agreement among the landowners.

One of the properties in the area was sold to new owners about a dozen years ago.

The new owners participated in the private agreement to pay for pumping costs for a couple of years but then stopped, Rosengren said.

The requirement to pay was taken to court twice, but ultimately the court found that although the new owners, Kenneth and Mara Kline, derived a benefit from the pump, no written contract existed and they could not be made to pay to maintain the pump.

The project to establish a new drainage district was initiated in July 2020 with a petition.

The petition was signed by the other three landowners; Timothy Faylor, Cleo Elias (representing the landowner Cleo Elias Trust) and James Faylor.

The petition stated that the undersigned “are submitting this new drainage district petition so that each landowner can be assessed their rightful share of the necessary drainage expenses occurred in this area.”

The estimated annual costs to operate the pump were $10,135, which included running a 140hp tractor for 200 hours, 1,200 gallons of fuel, 20 hours of installation/maintenance, parts and supplies, and crop damage due to vehicle access to the pump, according to the petition.

The petition estimated a further $21,000 of expenses on a periodic basis for ditch cleaning of the main ditch and three lateral ditches.

The fair-market cost of purchasing the pump from Timothy Faylor was estimated at $10,575.

Kline stated on Thursday that he would prefer to build a dike and tile their property to divert all their water away from the drainage district ditch.

“I agree with them,” Rosengren said. “If that is built, that will divert all the water and he should not have to pay regular assessments in that district.”

He recommended, and the supervisors agreed, to put the Kline property into the drainage district, anyway.

Rosengren explained that the action was necessary due to a weakness in Iowa Code.

“In a drainage district that exists, if lands benefit that are not currently paying, you can annex them under certain code sections,” he said.

“That’s normally a very simple process, but there’s actually a separate annexation procedure for a district that has a pump.”

In that case, the owner of the property to be annexed has to request inclusion in the drainage district.

“Otherwise, they can divert their water there and there’s no recourse for those people that are paying to operate that pump,” he said.

He recommended that if the Klines build their dike and divert their surface water, they shouldn’t have to pay their share of the assessments because they would be getting zero benefit.

“But they should be left in the district, ensuring that if a future landowner decides they don’t want to maintain the dike, they don’t want to maintain their private pump, they can’t just tile back into the district and get essentially free lunch from the other landowners that are already paying to maintain the pump and the ditch,” Rosengren said.

“I believe that it’s in the district’s best interests to have him (Kline) in the district and not pay assessments but just have him as part of that district as an insurance policy for future happenings.”

Once the Klines’ dike/tile system is installed and the water is fully diverted, their assessment would go to zero.

“But in Iowa drainage law, you can’t pay zero assessment; there is a minimum assessment of $5 per parcel,” Rosengren said.

The Klines own three parcels in the district and would owe $15 annually.

Rosengren said the public hearing had determined that the involved landowners will benefit from the establishment of a new drainage district that will take over the current ditch and pump, and will then charge the landowners their fair share.