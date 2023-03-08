National Ag Week, March 20-27, is important to Harrison County Farm Bureau because it honors farmers. It is a statement of appreciation to all farmers and employees of the agricultural industry. It is also a great week to promote agriculture as a good source of income and as a field of research and technological advancements.

To celebrate National Ag Week, Harrison County Farm Bureau is proud to sponsor its annual Tractor Drive Challenge, a friendly challenge of Harrison County schools to encourage students to participate in their Drive Your Tractor to School event. All participants receive a t-shirt from Harrison County Farm Bureau and the school with the most participation receives a $200 donation for their STEM/FFA Chapter.

This year, four schools are participating in the challenge, with nearly 100 students participating.

Following are the participating schools, the date of the tractor drive and the route

Boyer Valley (Dunlap), March 21: Boyer Valley’s tractor drive will consist of 53 participants, beginning at the fairgrounds and parade to the school.

Missouri Valley, March 21: Missouri Valley’s tractor drive will consist of eight participants coming from many directions prior to the start of the school day.

Logan-Magnolia, March 23: Logan-Magnolia’s tractor drive will consist of 12 participants coming from many directions prior to the start of the school day.

Woodbine, March 23: Woodbine’s tractor drive will consist of 24 participants, beginning at 8 a.m. with a circle around Woodbine, traveling by Rose Vista, and ending up on the west side of the school.