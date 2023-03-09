The Harrison County Republicans’ March meeting will be March 23 at the Twisted Tail in Beebeetown. Come at 6 p.m. to eat. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. The meeting will feature the election of county officers to be elected by the central committee.
