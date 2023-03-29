Warranty Deeds for week of March 6 to 10, 2023:

William W. Schmidt Revocable Living Trust to Susan M. & Patricia A. Lackey & Sabo. N1/2 NW of 29-80-44 — | all land W Riv NWNE of 29-80-44 Exc Parcel B of Lot 2 and Parcel A of Lot 1 PB 12 PG 99. ~~~.

Matthew D. & Carrie W. Busing to Chase M. Bucksbee. Lot 1, Block 86, Hill & Hupp’s SD (13-79-43). $1.00

Donald H. & Kathy S. Hekter to Evin V. Wills. pt NWNE of 24-79-43. $1.00.

Gary D. & Diana L. Gochanour to Rani C, Chapman, Parcel B SWSW of 4-78-41 Survey 2019-1118 — | Parcel B pt Lot 2 NWSW of 4-78-41 Survey 2019-1118. $1.00.

Monna J. Juhl Trust to Jeffrey L. Juhl. SE1/4 of 15-78-41. $1.00.

Brian H. & Paula R. Dickman to Cole Vernon & McKenna Renee Royer. Lot A, Seaton’s SD, Missouri Valley — | W40’ S20’ N1/2 Lot 4, Block 17, Missouri Valley + Easement 537-1137 + Vac Alley. $1.00.

Phillip J. & Rebecca S. Householder to Brady M. & Brooklyn Wright. Lot 7, Block 93, Sunnyside, Missouri Valley. $100.

Warranty Deeds for week of March 13 to 17, 2023:

Roger F. & Beverly H. Paul to Roger F. Paul 2023 Trust. E1/2 NE AND NESE of 23-78-41 — 1/2 IN Lot 3 NESW of 4-78-41 — 1/2 INT Lot 2 NESW of 4-78-41 Exc highway — 1/2 INT pt (Lot 1) NWSW of 4-78-41 Exc tract in SW Cor — 1/2 INT Lot 18 SWNW of 4-78-41 — 1/2 INT W1/2 NW of 24-78-41 — 1/2 INT W20r SENW of 24-78-41 — 1/2 INT pt N1/2 SW of 24-78-41 lying westerly of the centerline of creek (Smith 42a) — 1/2 INT W20r NENW of 24-78-41. $1.00.

Roger F. & Beverly H. Paul to Beverly H. Paul 2023 Trust, E1/2 NE AND NESE of 23-78-41 — 1/2 IN Lot 3 NESW of 4-78-41 — 1/2 INT Lot 2 NESW of 4-78-41 Exc highway — 1/2 INT pt (Lot 1) NWSW of 4-78-41 Exc tract in SW Cor — 1/2 INT Lot 18 SWNW of 4-78-41 — 1/2 INT W1/2 NW of 24-78-41 — 1/2 INT W20r SENW of 24-78-41 — 1/2 INT pt N1/2 SW of 24-78-41 lying westerly of the centerline of creek (Smith 42a) — 1/2 INT W20r NENW of 24-78-41. $1.00.

Benjamin Tompkins to Pair of Docks LLC. E1/2 Lot 3, Block 50, Reel’s addition Logan. IA. $1.00.

IPE1031 REV443 LLC to SSNS Farms LLC. NENE of 24-80-41 — E1/3 NWNE of 24-80-41 — | W1/2 SE and E1/2 SW of 13-80-41 — S1/2 NE of 24-80-41. $1.00.

Forrest H. Johnson to Forrest H. Johnson Trust. SENE of 35-81-43 — S1/2 and S1/2 N1/2 of 36-80-41. $1.00.

Timothy R. & Janene A. Steckelberg to Steckelberg Family Trust. pt NENE of 14-79-44 2.97a.~~~ .

Phillip Kaye Hummell Revocable Trust to Kane & Brittany Thompson. Pt Lot 2 S1/2 SENE of 15-80-42. $1.00.

Quit Claim Deeds for week ofMarch 6 to 10, 2023:

David L. & Becky S. Cohrs to Jared Cohrs. Parcel A SWNW of 35-81-43 Survey 2022-2092 — | Parcel B SENE of 34-81-43 Survey 2022-2092. $1.00.

John Steven & Karen S.Baatz and Joseph R. & Alysha Thurlow to Joseph R. Baatz. Lot 5, Block 8, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux — | Lot 6, Block 8, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux. $1.00.

John Steven & Karen S.Baatz and Joseph R. & Alysha Thurlow to John S. & Karen S. Baatz. Lot 24, Block 10, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux <&dateline> | Lot 25, Block 10, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux <&dateline> | Lot 26, Block 10, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux <&dateline> | Lot 27, Block 10, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux. $1.00.

Amanda & Joshua Johnson to DAOS Construction. Lot 2, Block 15, First addition, Mondamin. $1.00.

Trent Kenneth Lally to Briana L. Lally. pt Lot 3 NENE of 24-79-43 .22a. $1.00.

Quit Claim Deeds for week of March 13 to 17, 2023:

Rick Erwin to Jeffrey Parks. 1/2 INT Lot 3, Block 13, Pisgah IA. $1.00.

Daniel R. & Beverly R. Hutchinson to Daniel R. & Beverly R. Hutchinson. SW1/4 of 10-81-41 <&dateline> pt NESE of 9-81-41 lying E RR Exc Parcel C Survey 2020-1589.$1.00.

US Bank NA to Notable Homes LLC. E1/2 Lot 21, Block 21, Dunlap <&dateline> Lot 22, Block 21, Dunlap, IA. $18,300.00.

Joseph R. Baatz & Alysha Baatz Thurlow to Joseph R. Baatz & Alysha Thurlow. Lot 5, Block 8, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux <&dateline> Lot 6, Block 8, Block 8, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux, IA. $1.00.

Francine E. Christiansen to Francine E. & Carey L. Christiansen. Lot 12, Block 72, Wlico’s First addition Woodbine <&dateline> N1/2 Lot 11, Block 72, Wlico’s First Addition Woodbine , IA. $1.00.

Francine E. Christiansen to Francine & Carey L. Christiansen. Lot 10, Block 2, First addition to Fischer’s Happy Homes addition Woodbine, IA. $1.00

Richard L. Reeh to Richard L. Reeh Revocable Trust Parcel K in the W8a S1/2 SENE of 10-78-44 Survey 2018-2151. $1.00.