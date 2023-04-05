Warranty Deeds for week of March 20 to 24, 2023:

Heistand Farm 300 LLC to Steven & Trisha Moore. Lot 2, Harvest Hills, Woodbine (15-80-42). $1.00.

Douglas Sidney Pitt to Arron McWilliams. Parcel B SWNE of 35-80-44 Survey 2022-2035 10.32a. $1.00.

James E. Doidge to Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, SWSW of 12-81-42 + Easement over Parcel A for parking Lot Survey 2023-0028. $1.00.

Aaron J. & Angela G. Pryor to Abraham L. & Susan L.Sandquist. Parcel A of Parcel C pt NWNW of 17-79-41 Survey 2023-0252 — Parcel A of Parcel C pt NENE of 18-79-41 Survey 2023-0252 — Parcel A of Parcel C pt Lot 1 of Lot 1 pt SWNW of 17-79-41 Survey 2023-0252 — pt SENE of 18-79-41 1.59a — Add’l Part SENE of 18-79-41 .38a — Parcel B of Parcel C NWNW of 17-79-41 Survey 2023-0252 — Parcel B of Parcel C S1/2 SE AND SESW of 8-78-41 Survey 2023-0252. $1.00.

James G. & Lorraine K. Linhart Revocable Trust to Stephen R. & Doreen M. McConnell. S1/2 W fr1/2 W1/2 NW of 30-78-43. $1.00.

Donald D. Barnhart Revocable Trust to Terri Heady. 1/2 INT N1/2 S1/2 AND SESE of 34-80-43 Exc Parcel A NWSW 6.56a, Exc Parcel A NESW 2.0a. $10.00.

Donald D. Barnhart Revocable Trust to SherryHeady. SW NWNW of 33-80-43 9.40a — N1/2 NE of 32-80-43 Exc pt NENE 1.75a — pt N1/2 SENE of 32-80-43 4.03a — pt N1/2 SWNE of 32-80-43 11.80a pt Lot 1 SWNE of 32-80-43 5.50a. $10.00.

Donald D. Barnhart Revocable Trust to Sherry Heady & Terri Heady & Gloria Erickson. Sherry & Terri 2/5 INT each, Terri 1/5 INT, pt N1/2 SE of 24-79-43. $10.00.

Adam R. & Melanie L. Pryor to Adam J. & Jennifer L. Johnson. SE1/4 of 23-81-43.$1,440,000.00.

Quit Claim Deeds for week of March 20 to 24, 2023:

Gloria & Lloyd Erickson Jr. to Sherry & Terri Heady. 1/10 INT Each pt N1/2 SE of 24-79-43. $1.00.