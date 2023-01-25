Harrison County Land Transactions

Warranty Deeds for week of January 9-13
AIK Investments LLC to Dakoda Tish. S1/2 Lot 8, Block 26, Blair’s addition, Missouri Valley, IA. $1.00.
Andrew & Hilary Moores Revocable Trust to Grace and Grit LLC. Lot 5, Block 45, Woodbine, IA. $1.00.
Timothy T. & Sherry L. Ward to Jason L. & Tara L. Poore. E1/2 W1/2 Lot 1, Block 54, Reel’s add Logan — E1/2 W1/2 Lot 2, Block 54, Reel’s add Logan — E1/2 W1/2 N1/2 Lot 3, Block 54, Reel’s addition, Logan, IA. $1.00.
Trevor Hall to Carol Birdsall. S5’ N15’ Lot 5, Block 1, Brown’s add, Mondamin, IA. $1.00.
Curatio Consultants LLC to Kylie & John Noojin. Lot 3, Russell Acres (6-78-42) Final Plat 2020-0275. $1.00.
Tammy Kirk to Colton D. Hanlon. Lot 1, Block 104, Grassland add, Missouri Valley, — Lot 2, Block 104, Grassland add, Missouri Valley, — Lot 3, Block 104, Grassland add, Missouri Valley, IA. $1.00.
Michael J. & Judy K. Alvis to Mark A. & Alesha Baxter. Lot 2, Block 39, Woodbine, IA. $1.00.
Mark A. & Alesha M. Baxter to Michael J. & Judy K. Alvis . E1/2 Lot 10, Block 11, Wlico’s first add Woodbine — E1/2 N1/2 Lot 9, Block 11, Wlico’s first addition, Woodbine, IA. $1.00.
Quit Claim Deeds for week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, 2023:
Derek Bucy to Mark to Vandemark. SE NESE of 13-79-43. $1.00.
Amy Vandemark to Derek Bucy. pt NESE of 13-79-43 + 15’ easement. $1.00.
Kerry L. Hurley to Kerry L. & Christopher J. Hurley. E of Hwy NWSE of 27-80-44. $1.00.
Mark A. & Alesha M. Baxter to Mark A. & Alesha M. Baxter. E1/2 Lot 10, Block 11, Wlico’s first add Woodbine — E1/2 N1/2 Lot 9, Block 11, Wlico’s first addition, Woodbine, IA. $1.00.