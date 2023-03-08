Warranty Deeds for week of Feb 20 to Feb 24, 2023:
Ring. Susan C. to John Honeywell Estate. W1/2 SE Of 1-78-42. $1.00.
Susan C. Ring to Patrick & Tammi Erlbacher. E1/2 SE Of 1-78-42. $1.00 .
Cathy A. Cusey to Serenity Forest LLC. Lot 31, South Pointe Estates — Lot 31C, South Pointe Estates. $1.00.
Jimmy Olson Jr. to Dillon & Kayla Jackson & Kannedy. Lot 7, Block 97, Grassland addition, Missouri Valley, IA. $1.00.
Matthew David & Lanae Anne Chase to Matthew D. & Lanae A. Chase Revocable Trusts. NENE Of 33-79-43 Exc a tract 20’ sq in the NW Cor — | S1/2 NWNW Of 34-79-43 — | SWNW Of 34-79. $500.00.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Gerrard Burke . N50’ S110’ Lot 2, Block 67, TLCO’S 3RD addition, Missouri Valley, IA. $1.00.
Quit Claim Deeds for week of Feb 20 to Feb 24, 2023:
Lynn Mae Wichers to Russell Duane Wichers Jr . Lot 10, Block 8, Pisgah , IA. $1.00.