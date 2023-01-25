Harrison County OWI Charges

OWI, January 10-17
Stoneking, Shannon Marie, Missouri Valley, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 04/19/2022. Jail: 60 days, 01/10/2023. Comment: may participate in 2nd chances program in lieu of 2 days. Suspended jail, 58 days. Fine: $1250.00. Costs: $452.50. 01/10/2023. Comment: Half may be waived w/proof of valid DL within 4 months. Probation: 9 months, 01/10/2023.
Mohamed, Ahmed, Omaha, NE. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 06/28/2022. Jail: 60 days, 01/11/2023. Jail: 30 days, 01/11/2023. Comment: May complete 2nd chances program in lieu of 2 days jail. Suspened jail: 28 days. Fine: $1250.00. Costs: $517.50. Probation: 9 months, 01/11/2023.
Griffen, Chance Thomas, Council Bluffs, IA. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 10/14/2022 Jail: 60 days, 01/13/2023. Suspended Jail: 53 days, Fine $1875.00. Costs: $481.25. Probation: 9 months. Count: Possession of controlled substance — marijuana 1st offense, 10/14/2022. Dismisssed by court, 01/12/2023.