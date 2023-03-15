HARRISON COUNTY SHERIFF

111 SOUTH 1ST AVE.

LOGAN, IOWA 51546

3-2

Deputy Reynolds responded to a residence on Green Avenue in reference to welfare check on an identified subject where the phone pinged at this location. Contact was made with a resident who reported that they did not know the identified subject. The area was patrolled, but nobody was located within this area.

Deputy Reynolds performed a welfare check on a resident in Pisgah that had left from a medical facility against medical advice. Contact was made with this subject and they reported to be fine. No further action taken per the findings.

Deputy McMurray assisted a motorist having mechanical issues with their vehicle on Interstate #29, near #84 mile-marker. A tow service was contacted to remove the vehicle from this location.

Deputy McMurray was contacted regarding a transient within the city limits of Logan. Contact was made with this subject and he was provided transportation to a hotel in Missouri Valley.

Deputy Reynolds responded to Modale per a complaint of a dog at large near the intersection of E. Anderson and N. Main Street. The area was patrolled, but no dogs were observed at large.

Deputies Reynolds and McMurray assisted Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop on Highway #30, near 280th Street. A subject had become combative and was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail per Iowa State Patrol charges.

3-3

Deputy Knickman responded to a van deer accident on Loess Hills Trail, near Lawton Trail.

Deputy Knickman is investigating a reported No Contact Order violation from a resident of Pisgah. A warrant request for the offender has been made through the courts per this reported incident.

Deputy Lieber responded to a report of a suspicious person walking on Highway #127, near Garland Avenue. Contact was made with this subject and they reported to be walking to a residence in Magnolia. The subject was provided transportation to the residence in Magnolia.

Deputies Lieber and Reynolds responded to a reported disturbance near a residence on Evans Street in Pisgah. Based on the findings, two subjects were arrested and transported to jail. Bradley Hagerman of Pisgah was charged with a Public Intoxication violation; and Florence Peterson of Moorhead was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia violations.

Deputies Lieber and Reynolds assisted Dunlap Police with a traffic stop on Highway #30. A subject with a Crawford County warrant was taken into custody.

Deputy Reynolds responded to the area of Irvine Place and 194th Street per a complaint of a vehicle stuck in the mud and the caller reporting to possibly hearing a gunshot as well. The area was checked and no vehicles were located.

3-4

Deputy Reynolds responded to the area of Harvard Trail per a complaint of subjects shooting road signs within the area. The area will patrolled further per this complaint.

Sergeant Flaherty assisted the Missouri Valley Police with a vehicle accident investigation on Highway #30, west of Interstate #29.

Deputy Madsen performed traffic control on Highway #30 in Logan per a water main break at this location.

Deputy Madsen and Sergeant Flaherty assisted Pottawattamie County with a traffic stop near the Desoto Mini Mart in Loveland. A vehicle search was performed and Pottawattamie County is handling any charges related to this incident.

Deputy Lieber initiated a traffic stop for an equipment violation on Interstate #29, near #92 mile-marker. During the contact, drugs were located within the vehicle. Michael Espino-Leon of Omaha, Nebraska, was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail for a Possession of Controlled Substance violation.

Deputy Kline assisted Shelby County with a reported disturbance at a residence in Panama. The scene was secured and Shelby County is handling investigation.

Deputy Kline responded to a suspicious vehicle report on Hillside Avenue. It was reported that a vehicle was parked on the roadway and subjects were walking around with flashlights. The area was checked and no vehicles/persons were located.

3-5

Deputy Knickman responded to a medical call at a residence in Woodbine and provided assistance until rescue arrived on scene.

Deputy Knickman is investigating a death report at a residence on Liberty Avenue.

Deputy Knickman was contacted regarding an issue over property from a residence in Logan between separated persons. Based on the information provided, this was determined to be a civil matter and no further action taken by law enforcement.

Deputy Kline was contacted by Burt County, Nebraska, in regards to their agency recovering stolen property from a 2013 theft report in Harrison County. Attempts to contact the victim are being made for the recovered property.

Deputy Kline was provided information regarding a vehicle/person that may be shooting road signs within the area of Harvard Trail. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputies Madsen and Kline responded to Magnolia for a dog at large complaint. A resident on Magnolia Street was cited for allowing a dog to run at large per this incident.

3-6

Sheriff Doiel and Deputy Denton responded to a residence in Magnolia for a requested welfare check on a subject that resides alone and a friend that resides outside of Iowa has not been able to make contact with this subject for several weeks. Contact was made with the resident and was found to be fine. This information was forwarded to the caller that requested this check.

Deputy Denton responded to the area of 296th Street and 300th Street for a report of a wounded deer. The area was checked, but no deer was located.

Sergeant Klutts performed security at Harrison County Courthouse for district court hearings. During this time, a subject with an outstanding Story County warrant was present. Abdurahman Hashi of Omaha, Nebraska, was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail.

Deputy McMurray assisted Missouri Valley Police with a search warrant at a residence on N. 5th Street in Missouri Valley. Missouri Valley Police is handling charges related to this incident.

Deputy McMurray assisted Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop on Highway #30, near Italy Avenue.

Deputy Reynolds initiated a traffic stop on Interstate #29, near #78 mile-marker for an expired registration violation. During this contact, it was discovered that the driver had a driver license status as barred through the State of Iowa. Based on these findings, Lancford Davis of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested and transported to jail for a Driving While Barred violation.

3-7

Deputy Reynolds checked on a vehicle parked on the shoulder of Loess Hills Trail, near Kennedy Avenue. The vehicle had a flat tire and was unoccupied. A 48-hour tag was placed on the vehicle.

Deputy Lieber was contacted by a Logan resident concerning property that was left behind by a previous girlfriend. They were advised to contact an attorney per this being a civil matter concerning property.

Deputy Reynolds was contacted regarding a wounded deer on a property located on Niagara Trail.

Deputy Reynolds assisted a motorist having vehicle mechanical issues near the intersection of 305th Street and Italy Avenue.

Sergeant Klutts responded to Highway #30, near 260th Street, per traffic complaint of a vehicle having problems maintaining the proper lane. The described vehicle was located within the city limits of Logan and a traffic stop was initiated per a traffic violation. The driver was found not to be impaired and was issued a warning for the traffic violation.

Deputy McMurray was contacted by a resident on Seward Avenue concerning a harassment complaint. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputies Lieber, Reynolds, and McMurray responded to a residence on 341st Street checking for a subject with an outstanding Harrison County warrant for a Burglary violation. Todd Breeden of rural Missouri Valley was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail. Breeden was also charged with an additional violation of Possession of a Controlled Substance for items recovered during this incident.

Deputy Lieber was contacted by a resident on 250th Street in regards to credit card fraud for an unauthorized online purchase. Investigation is ongoing.

3-8

Deputy Reynolds stopped to assist a motorist that was parked with vehicle flashers activated on the shoulder of Interstate #29, near #82 mile-marker. It was discovered that the motorist had struck a raccoon causing minor damage to undercarriage of vehicle.