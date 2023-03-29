HARRISON COUNTY SHERIFF

3-15

Deputy McMurray performed a welfare check on a resident on Liberty Avenue. The resident was found to be fine.

3-16

Deputy Reynolds initiated a traffic stop for a speeding violation on Highway #30, near 296th Street. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit traveled into Missouri Valley. The vehicle entered into a field area north of the intersection of W. Huron Street and Dean Dewaele Way and became stuck within a drainage ditch. The occupants exited from the vehicle and fled on foot. Three subjects were taken into custody. It was also discovered that the vehicle involved was reported stolen out of Omaha, Nebraska. Based on the findings, Partee Caleel of Omaha was arrested and transported to jail per charges of Possession of Stolen Property, Eluding, and Interference with Officials Acts violations. The other two subjects were identified as juveniles and they were transported to Juvenile Detention Center in Council Bluffs for the same violations.

Deputy McMurray responded to Modale per a suspicious person report. The area was patrolled, but the identified subject was not located during this time.

Deputy Reynolds responded to Modale for a barking dog complaint. The area was patrolled, but no dogs were heard barking.

Sergeant Klutts responded to a residential alarm on 305th Street. This was determined to be a false alarm.

Sergeant Klutts is investigating a one-vehicle accident on Loess Hills Trail, near Kermit Place. A vehicle lost control on the icy-roadway within a curve and struck a concrete railroad underpass.

Deputy McMurray assisted a motorist having vehicle mechanical issues on Highway #30, near Melrose Place.

Deputies Lieber and Reynolds checked a residence on E. Anderson Street in Modale per information that a subject with an outstanding Harrison County warrant for Failure to Appear was at the residence. Jimmy McCollum of McCook, Nebraska, was located and taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail.

3-17

Deputy Lieber and Sheriff Doiel assisted Logan Police Chief with an accident involving a pickup pulling a farm implement that struck utility lines and caused damage to utility poles near the intersection of N. 2nd Avenue and E. 5th Street in Logan.

Deputy Kline was contacted regarding the care of a dog during the cold weather at a residence on 2nd Street in Pisgah. Contact was made with the dog owner concerning this reported issue and arrangements were being made by the owner.

Deputy Madsen responded to a neighbor dispute on N. 3rd Street in Logan. Contact was made with all subjects involved and attempts to resolve the issue is ongoing.

Deputy Kline assisted Iowa State Patrol with a vehicle accident on Interstate #29, near #100 mile-marker.

Deputy Lieber was contacted regarding trash blowing onto Easton Trail from the new building site at Willow Lake. Contact was made with conservation per this matter.

Deputies Lieber and Kline assisted Logan Fire with a reported fire near a residence on N. 4th Avenue in Logan.

Deputy Madsen removed a deceased deer from the travel portion of the roadway on Highway #30, near Fremont Avenue.

Deputy Madsen assisted Iowa State Patrol with an OWI investigation within the capacity as a DRE-(Drug Recognition Expert).

3-18

Deputy Madsen was performing business checks when he came across a transient sleeping in the Mondamin Post Office. Subject was informed that he could not stay at this location and was provided transportation to Monona County, where a Monona County deputy provided subject transportation from that point.

Sergeant Flaherty assisted Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop and arrest of an uncooperative subject near the intersection of Highway #30 at Interstate #29.

Deputy Knickman is investigating a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Maple Street and Noyes Street in Mondamin.

Deputy Knickman checked on a dog that was reported by a passerby as appearing unhealthy at a residence on Canal Street in Missouri Valley. Contact was made with the owner per this complaint and it was discovered that the dog is being fed and did appear healthy. No further action taken per these findings.

Deputies Kline and Knickman responded to a theft of a dog complaint on Laredo Avenue. This was determined to be a misunderstanding between neighbors and no further action by law enforcement was requested.

Deputy Madsen initiated a traffic stop on Highway #30, near Loomis Avenue. It was discovered that the driver had an outstanding ATF warrant for Possession of Firearm or Offensive Weapon by a Felon violation. Based on these findings, Kevin Dewolf of Arion, Iowa, was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail.

3-19

Deputy Madsen responded to a residence on 296th Street per a welfare check on a subject that was reported to be having a mental issue. Contact was made with this subject and they were transported to CHI Missouri Valley Hospital for an evaluation.

Deputy Knickman responded to a report of a pig running at large within the city limits of Magnolia. Contact was made with the owner and charges for Farm Animal in City Limits and Animal at Large have been filed per this incident.

Sergeant Flaherty was contacted regarding a child custody issue from a resident in Modale. Based on the information provided, the caller was referred to contact an attorney per this matter.

3-20

Sheriff Doiel assisted Iowa State Patrol with a one-vehicle accident on Highway #183, near 136th Lane.

Deputy McMurray responded to Mondamin per a report of a husky breed dog running at large within the area of S. Vine Street. The area was patrolled, but the dog was not located. The caller did not know the owner of the dog.

Deputy Lieber was contacted per a property line dispute near the intersection of 212th Street and Ivy Lane. Based on the information provided, this was determined to be a civil issue and no further action taken by law enforcement.

Deputy McMurray responded to the intersection of 260th Street and Laredo Avenue per a report of a dog on the roadway. The dog owner was contacted and warned any further incidents may result in a citation for dog at large per county ordinance.

Deputy McMurray performed a welfare check on a Magnolia resident that was reported to be having a mental issue. Contact was made with this subject and they were transported to CHI Missouri Valley Hospital for an evaluation.

Deputy Madsen received a parking complaint of a subject parking a semi on the roadway, causing a traffic hazard near the intersection of 270th Street and Toledo Avenue. Contact was made with the semi owner per this complaint and arrangements to move the semi were being made.