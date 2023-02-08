HARRISON COUNTY SHERIFF

111 SOUTH 1ST AVE.

LOGAN, IOWA 51546

1-24

Sergeant Klutts responded to a residence on 230th Street for a 911-Hang up call. Contact was made with the resident and it was discovered to be a phone line issue.

Deputy Denton received a parking complaint for a vehicle parking in the alleyway next to the community center. The caller reported that this is an ongoing issue as the vehicle blocks the alleyway making it impassable. The vehicle had left from this location, but the area will be patrolled per this complaint.

Deputy Denton assisted Logan Police with a reported disturbance at a residence on N. 2nd Avenue. Based on the findings, a subject was arrested and transported to jail for a Domestic Abuse Assault violation.

Deputy McMurray responded to the rest area off of Interstate #29, north of Missouri Valley, to assist Iowa State Patrol with a reported disturbance. Contact was made with these subjects who reported a verbal argument had taken place and they indicated that no further assistance was needed.

Deputy McMurray responded to a property off of Crete Avenue for a trespass complaint. The property was checked and nobody was located on the property.

1-25

Deputy Madsen initiated a traffic stop on Interstate #29, near the #94 mile-marker, for a speeding violation. Alcohol was detected during this contact and field sobriety tests were performed on the driver. Based on the findings, Sydney Lonowski of Lincoln, Nebraska, was arrested and transported to jail for an OWI violation.

Deputy Knickman responded to the intersection of Overton Avenue and Reading Trail per a report of a juvenile subject walking in the area. The juvenile was located and reported to be walking to a family member’s residence. The family member was contacted and responded to the area and provided the juvenile a ride to their residence.

Deputy Kline was contacted by a resident on Garland Avenue concerning a missing firearm. Investigation is ongoing.

Sergeant Flaherty and Deputies Kline and Reynolds assisted Missouri Valley Police with locating a subject that was involved with an assault at a residence in Missouri Valley. The subject was located at a business on 6th Street in Missouri Valley and was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail with Missouri Valley Police charges.

Deputy Kline and Reynolds assisted Pottawattamie County with a reported disturbance at a residence on Westgate Road in Pottawattamie County. Pottawattamie County Officials are handling investigation.

Deputy Kline assisted a motorist that had ran out of fuel on Interstate #29, near #84 mile-marker.

1-26

Deputy Reynolds initiated a traffic stop on Interstate #29, near the #94 mile-marker, for a speeding violation. Alcohol was detected during this contact and field sobriety tests were performed on the driver. Based on the findings, Marco Martinez-Sandoval of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested and transported to jail for an OWI and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia violations.

Deputy Knickman was contacted by a resident on Quay Avenue in regards to information of a subject making verbal threats towards another. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Knickman was contacted by a Persia resident reporting suspicious activity. The area will be patrolled per this information.

Deputies Lieber and Reynolds responded to a residence on Boyer View Drive per a subject having a mental issue. Deputies utilized Mobile Telehealth through Heartland Family Services for this subject to speak with a therapist and no further action by law enforcement was recommended at this time.

Deputy Kline responded to a one-vehicle accident on Pike Trail, northwest of Woodbine. A vehicle ran off the roadway within a curve and entered into the ditch area due to icy road conditions.

1-27

Deputies Kline and Reynolds were contacted by family members reporting a missing elderly adult from a residence in Mondamin. This subject was entered as a missing person and information was forwarded onto the public and surrounding area law enforcement and news media. This missing person was later located within his vehicle at a parking area of a business in Omaha, Nebraska, and was unharmed.

Deputy Lieber, Sergeant Flaherty, and Sheriff Doiel performed D.A.R.E. graduation ceremony for 6th grade students at the Boyer Valley Schools in Dunlap.

Deputy Lieber was contacted by a subject reporting an assault that took place at the Woodland Campground over a year ago. Investigation is ongoing.

Sergeant Klutts was contacted by a resident on Upton Avenue reporting harassing voicemails from an identified phone number and this resident was inquiring on how to block phone numbers.

Deputy Lieber responded to Kerry Lane in Logan per a traffic complaint. Contact was made with the suspected driver and a report was documented for the reported incident.

Deputy McMurray responded to Lancaster County Jail in Nebraska to pick up an inmate with an outstanding Harrison County warrant for Failure to Appear. Natasha Minnick of Lincoln, Nebraska, was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail.

Deputies Denton and Lieber assisted DHS with a welfare check at a residential property located on Highway #44. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputies Reynolds and Lieber responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on N. 4th Avenue in Logan. This was determined to be a verbal argument between a parent and juvenile. It was decided that the juvenile would be transported to a family member’s residence for a temporary separation.

Deputy Reynolds and McMurray responded to the rest area on Interstate #29, near mile-marker #91, per a report of a subject threatening to harm themselves. Contact was made with this subject and based on the findings, the subject was transported to CHI Missouri Valley Hospital for an evaluation.

1-28

Deputy McMurray responded to a residence on W. 3rd Street in Logan per a report of a dog that had wandered onto their property and was currently stuck to their trampoline by the dog’s chain. The dog was freed from being stuck and attempts to locate the dog owner are being made.

Deputies Reynolds and McMurray responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on Italy Avenue. Information was provided that an assault had occurred at the residence. Based on the findings, Katrina Hammermeister of rural Missouri Valley was arrested and transported to jail for a Domestic Abuse Assault violation.

Deputy Denton was contacted regarding an injured deer on the roadway of Highway #183, near 170th Street.

Sergeant Klutts responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on Loess Hills Trail. Information was provided that an assault had occurred at the residence. Based on the findings, Darin McIntosh of rural Missouri Valley was arrested and transported to jail for a Child Endangerment violation.

Deputy Reynolds assisted Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop on Interstate #29, near mile-marker #74. The vehicle involved was entered as a stolen vehicle and a subject was arrested and transported to jail. Iowa State Patrol is handling charges related to this incident.

1-29

Deputy McMurray responded to a residence on W. 6th Street in Logan for a complaint of a neighbor showing up at the residence stating their cat was there and they wanted to search the house. The home owner did not allow that. The cat owner advised they had a tracker on the animal and it appeared to be at this residence. It was determined that the tracker shows a radius and not a specific spot.

Deputy Reynolds investigated a single vehicle accident on Highway #30, near Italy Avenue. The vehicle entered into the ditch area

Deputy Reynolds assisted Iowa State Trooper Long with interviewing a suspect in an active case. All charges are being handled by Trooper Long.

1-30

Sergeant Flaherty spoke with a resident in Little Sioux in reference to a civil matter. The complainant wanted a male party removed from the residence. It was determined that the male party was moving out of the residence and going to Council Bluffs.

Deputy Kline is investigating a theft of an electronic control box from Century Links tower location on 315th Street.

Deputy Madsen was called to a residence on Forrest Street in Magnolia for an animal bite against another dog. A neighbor’s dog had come into the yard and bit their dog. The owner of the dog was contacted along with the Mayor of Magnolia.

Deputy Kline investigated a single vehicle accident near the intersection of 145th Street and Vicars Avenue.

Deputy Kline assisted Trooper Jensen with a traffic stop on I-29 and then transported a male party to the Petro Mart in Missouri Valley to wait for a ride.

Deputy Kline and Sergeant Flaherty arrested Jimmy Roach on a violation of restraining order and transported him to jail.

Deputy Kline and Deputy Madsen along with Sergeant Flaherty were called to a possible fight in progress at a residence on Hwy 127. It was determined that a fight had occurred between father and son and the daughter had called for assistance. The parties were separated and the son and daughter left the residence for the night.

Deputy Kline and Deputy Madsen responded to a residence on 120th Street for a welfare check of a suicidal female. The female party was located barely awake and lethargic. Rescue was dispatched and she was transported to Missouri Valley Hospital.

1-31

Deputy Madsen checked on an unoccupied vehicle on Garland Avenue just south of Hwy 127. A 48-hour tag was placed on the vehicle.

Deputy Madsen was called to Mondamin near S. Noyes Street for two subjects walking in the roadway with blankets. Their vehicle had broken down at Jiffy Mart and they were getting cold. Deputy Madsen put them in his patrol car and let them warm up and transported them back to Jiffy Mart. Both subjects were from Canada and not familiar with the area.

Deputy Knickman responded to a residence on Italy Avenue for a violation of restraining order. A child had called and advised her parents were fighting. Chief Lange and Officer Kline with Missouri Valley Police went enroute to cover the scene until Deputy Knickman could arrive on scene. The female party who was in violation was hiding in the house. Chief Lange found her hiding in a closet. Katrina Hammermeister of rural Missouri Valley was arrested for violation of a restraining order and transported to jail.

Deputy Knickman charged Bridgette Lacey, currently in jail, with possession of contraband with in a jail facility after jail staff discovered the inmate had the pills in her possession.

Deputy Kline transported Derrick Meadows from the Pottawattamie County Jail to the Harrison County Jail for and active warrant. Meadows was wanted for violation of probation.

Deputy Reynolds conducted a traffic stop at the #89mm south bound exit ramp, off of Interstate #29. Iowa State Patrol Troopers Long and Christian assisted with this incident. Controlled Substances and drug equipment were recovered from the vehicle. Based on the findings, two subject were arrested and transported to the Harrison County Jail. Bradley Simpson of S. Saint Paul, Minnesota, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance violation; and Arthur Roberts of Howard Lake, Minnesota, was arrested for (3)Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Interference with Official Acts violations.

January Jail Booking Totals:

Total Bookings- 65

Males- 50

Females- 15

February 2023

2-1

Deputy Kline was called for a semi-truck and trailer that was stuck in a ditch at 335th and Italy Avenue. The driver had missed the turn and while turning around his trailer tire dropped into the ditch. Arrow Towing was called and would be en-route in the early morning as they were currently on a call.

Deputy Denton responded to Little Sioux per a complaint of barking dogs within the area of 1st Street and Vine Street. The barking dogs were located and contact was made with the dog owners concerning this complaint.

Deputy McMurray responded to a residence on Evans Street in Pisgah per a report of a resident tampering with the water system. City officials placed a padlock on the water system to help prevent any further issues. Contact was also made with the resident and warned any further incidents may result in a criminal violation.

Deputy Denton responded to a residence on Waverly Avenue for a stolen vehicle report. The stolen vehicle was located within a farm field entrance on this same date and several vehicle parts had been removed from the vehicle. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy McMurray responded to Vine Street in Little Sioux per a report of an injured cat in the roadway. The area was checked, but no cats were located during this time.

Sergeant Klutts responded to Washington County Jail in Blair, Nebraska, to pick up an inmate with an outstanding Harrison County warrant for a mittimus-(unserved court ordered jail time). Joey Scott of Omaha, Nebraska, was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail Facility.