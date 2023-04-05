3-21

Justin McMurray responded to a 911 Hang-up call from a residence on 120th Street. Contact was made with the resident and this was determined to be a phone line issue.

Deputy McMurray was contacted by a resident on Reno Avenue in reference to unauthorized use of a credit card. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Reynolds responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle within a business parking lot on E. 6th Street in Logan. Contact was made with a subject within the described vehicle and no evidence of foul play was observed.

3-22

Deputy Knickman responded to Juvenile Detention Center in Council Bluffs to pick up a juvenile for a court hearing at the Harrison County Courthouse. The court hearing was held and the juvenile was transported back to Juvenile Detention Center.

Sergeant Flaherty and Investigator Sieck performed security at the Harrison County Courthouse for several court hearings.

Deputy Kline responded to a residence on N. 1st Avenue in Logan per a court ordered mental health evaluation/transport for the resident. Contact was made with the resident and they were transported to Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs.

Deputy Kline responded to Douglas County Nebraska Corrections to pick up an inmate with an outstanding Harrison County warrant for an unserved Mittimus. Thomas Perez of Bellevue was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail.

Deputy Reynolds and Sergeant Flaherty responded to a residence on Eaton Street in Dunlap per a court ordered mental health evaluation/transport for the resident. Contact was made with the resident and they were transported to Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs.

Sergeant Flaherty was contacted by a resident on Mobile Avenue concerning threats being made from a subject from another state a couple of months ago. They also had questions regarding child custody issues and they were referred to seek legal counsel based on the information provided.

Deputy Reynolds assisted Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop and search of a vehicle on Interstate #29, near #89 mile-marker. Iowa State Patrol is handling charges related to this incident.

3-23

Deputies Reynolds and Kline responded to a report of a subject walking along the roadway of Highway #30, near 128th Street. Contact was made with this subject and a controlled substance and drug equipment were recovered. Based on the findings, Jeremiah Hunt of Denison was arrested and transported to jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia violations.

Deputy Knickman is investigating a death report at a residence on Laredo Avenue.

Deputy Knickman was contacted regarding a dog at large complaint in Little Sioux. The dog owner was identified and charged with Dog at Large violation per City of Little Sioux ordinance.

Deputy Knickman and Sheriff Doiel responded to a report of a subject walking on the roadway of Loess Hills Trail, near 258th Street. Contact was made with this subject and based on the findings, they were transported to CHI Missouri Valley Hospital for an evaluation.

Deputy Knickman was contacted by West Harrison School officials regarding a dog bite incident that had taken place in Little Sioux. Contact was made with parents and also dog owner concerning this incident. Investigation is ongoing.

Sergeant Flaherty and Investigator Sieck assisted DCI with a search warrant at a property located on Benton Lane.

Sheriff Doiel was contacted regarding found property consisting of a registration plate from a vehicle. The owner of the plate was contacted and arrangements to return this item to the owner were made.

Deputy Madsen assisted an Onawa resident with attempting to locate a juvenile that was reported to be at a residence in Little Sioux. During this investigation, the juvenile had returned home and no further assistance was requested.

3-24

Deputy Madsen initiated a traffic stop for an equipment violation on Erie Street, near 4th Street in Missouri Valley. The driver attempted to flee from the vehicle on foot and enter into a building during this contact and was taken into custody. Based on the findings, Alexis Kline of Missouri Valley was arrested and transported to jail for Interference with Official Acts and OWI violations.

Deputy Denton was contacted regarding a report of a cow on the roadway near the intersection of Laredo Avenue and 205th Trail. Attempts to locate the owner were made and the area was checked. No cows were located on the roadway within the reported area.

Deputy Denton was contacted regarding suspicious activity near a residence on Stuart Trail. The area will be patrolled further per this report.

Deputy Denton was contacted regarding vandalism to property within Woodland Campground. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Denton assisted Logan Police Chief with a reported incident at the Logan City Park. Contact was made with several subjects concerning the reported incident. Logan Police Chief is handling investigation.

3-25

Deputy Denton responded to 5th Avenue in Persia for a barking dog complaint. Contact was made with the dog owner concerning the complaint.

Deputies McMurray and Denton responded to Interstate #29 for a traffic complaint of a vehicle having problems maintaining lanes. The vehicle was located near Little Sioux and contact was made with the driver. Field sobriety tests were performed and based on the findings, Chad Engelke of Little Sioux was arrested and transported to jail for OWI and Open Container of Alcohol violations.

Deputy Reynolds assisted Missouri Valley Police with a reported disturbance at a residence on W. Superior Street in Missouri Valley. This was determined to be a domestic assault incident and Missouri Valley Police made an arrest based on the findings.

Deputy Reynolds responded to a car deer accident on Highway #183, near Hardin Avenue.

Deputies Reynolds and McMurray assisted the Missouri Valley Police was a reported disturbance at a residence on Granite Street in Missouri Valley. This was determined to be a verbal incident and no further assistance was requested.

Deputies Reynolds and McMurray responded to a reported disturbance at a business on 1st Street in Pisgah. It was reported by observers that all subjects involved with the disturbance had left from the area. Investigation is ongoing.

3-26

Deputy Reynolds assisted Iowa State Patrol with multiple reports of vehicles within the ditch area off of Interstate #29, near the #89 mile-marker. It is noted that it was snowing heavily and the roadways were snow covered.

Sheriff Doiel assisted a tow service with traffic control while a vehicle was pulled from the ditch area off of Austin Avenue, near 235th Street.

Sheriff Doiel responded to a traffic complaint of a vehicle with a trailer attached being parked on the travel portion of the roadway on 270th Street, east of Houston Avenue. Contact was made with the vehicle owner and arrangements to move the vehicle were being made.

Sergeant Klutts is investigating a one vehicle accident near the intersection of Toledo Avenue and 160th Street. A vehicle was traveling through a curve in the road and lost control and entered into the ditch area.

Sergeant Klutts assisted a motorist that had become stuck while visiting a gravesite in Harris Grove Cemetery.

Deputy McMurray assisted with a property exchange at a residence on W. 7th Street in Logan. The exchange was performed without incident.

Deputy Reynolds initiated a traffic stop for an equipment violation near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and 7th Street in Logan. The odor of alcohol was detected during this contact and field sobriety tests were performed on the driver. Based on the findings, Keth Armstrong of Logan was arrested and transported to jail for an OWI violation.

Deputy McMurray patrolled the area of Liberty Avenue per a complaint of subject throwing eggs from a vehicle. The vehicle as not located, but the area will be patrolled further per this complaint.

3-27

Sheriff Doiel transported Harrison County Jail inmates to district court hearings at the Harrison County Courthouse. The inmates were transported back to the jail after the court hearings.

Deputy Kline assisted Missouri Valley Police & Rescue with a medical call at a residence on N. 3rd Street in Missouri Valley.

Sheriff Doiel is investigating the theft of services regarding the use of a trash dumpster on county property in Logan. Contact was made with subjects involved and the issue has been resolved.

Deputy Lieber assisted Missouri Valley Police with a reported fight in progress at a residence in Sunnyside Court. Two subjects were arrested and transported to jail on Missouri Valley Police charges.

Deputies participated with a Highway #30 Traffic Project hosted by the Iowa State Patrol.

3-28

Deputy Knickman took a report of property being destroyed at a residence on N. Main Street in Mondamin. The complainant advised another male subject had destroyed property that he used to garden. The complainant had cleaned up trees and brush on the property and it as burned without permission. It was determined to be a civil issue between the complainant and the property owner.

Deputy Knickman and Deputy Sieck responded to the area of Hwy 30 and Austin Avenue for a report of cattle out. The owner was located and the cattle were put back in.

Deputy Kline was dispatched for an alarm at the West Harrison School in Mondamin. While enroute he was advised he could disregard the alarm.

Deputy Kline was called to a radio tower site on Racine trail for an alarm activation. The site was found to be secure.

Deputy Madsen was called to assist Missouri Valley Police with an assault that was currently happening. Upon arrival, Office Sealy was talking with a male subject. Deputy Madsen assisted at the scene during the investigation by Officer Sealy.

Deputy Kline responded to the area of South Main Street in Modale for a dog barking complaint. The area was patrolled and did not hear any dogs barking. Deputy Kline stayed in the area for a while and did not hear any dogs barking.

3-29

Deputy Kline assisted rescue staff with a medical call on 174th Trail.

Deputy McMurray returned a call to a reporting party in reference to an assault that happened in January. The reporting party gave additional information on what happened and requested further investigation.