Harrison County Sheriff’s Accident Report

January 20, 7:49 p.m.: Deputy Madsen with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-vehicle accident that happened on Quentin Trail. Emily Ann Hall, 37, of Logan, was driving a white 2014 Buick Enclave west/south on Quentin Trail. She stated she was turning the corner and the vehicle just kept going straight. She also stated that she was not going fast. Road conditions were extremely snow-covered and icy. The front and side airbags deployed. Hall was wearing her shoulder and lap belt. She was not injured. Her vehicle received $15,000 damage and was considered totaled. A tow was privately arranged.

January 23, 8:02 a.m.: Deputy Denton with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-vehicle accident that happened on 196th Trail. Grace Trinity Stevens, 22, of Mondamin, was driving a white 2014 Mazda MZ3 west on 195th Trail. Her vehicle slid through the intersection with East Kelly due to the icy roads and entered the west ditch. Stevens was not injured. Her vehicle received $3,000 damage to the front middle and was disabled. A tow was privately arranged.

January 23, 10:26 a.m.: Deputy Denton with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-vehicle accident that happened on 280th Street. Mark Michael Esser, 39, of Logan, was driving a black 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup west and was near 2252 280th Street when he lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions. The vehicle slid into the ditch at the drive entrance to 2252 280th Street. Esser was not injured. His vehicle received $3,500 damage to the front passenger side corner. It was disabled and a tow was privately arranged.