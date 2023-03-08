HARRISON COUNTY

SHERIFF

111 SOUTH 1ST AVE.

LOGAN, IOWA 51546

2-24

Sergeant Klutts transported inmate Cody Kiefer to prison at the Iowa Classification Center in Oakdale, Iowa, to serve a court order prison sentence.

Deputy McMurray was contacted by a resident on Urbana Avenue in regards to a stray dog that was running loose within the area. The resident was advised that they could bring the dog to the Humane Society in Logan.

Deputy Denton responded to a complaint of an assault that took place at a business located on Maple Street in Mondamin. Based on the findings, Danny Rife of Mondamin was arrested and transported to jail for an Assault violation.

Deputy Lieber was contacted by a resident on Main Street in Magnolia in reference to a cat being on their property. They were advised that a deputy would respond when available. It was discovered that a city official with Magnolia responded and removed the cat from the resident’s property.

Deputies Reynolds and Lieber responded to a suspicious vehicle report on Prairie Trail. The vehicle was reported to be parked running near a residence and a description of the vehicle and occupants were provided. The area was checked and this vehicle was not located during this time. The area will be patrolled further per this report.

Deputies Reynolds and Lieber responded to a traffic complaint of a vehicle having problems maintaining the proper lane on Highway #30, near Austin Avenue. The area was checked, but the vehicle was not located. The vehicle was later located parked unoccupied at a residence in Mondamin.

Deputies Reynolds and McMurray responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on Whitetail Drive. Contact was made with subjects involved and it was reported as a verbal argument. No further assistance was requested.

2-25

Sergeant Flaherty responded to a residence on 2nd Avenue in Logan for a property exchange.

Sergeant Flaherty responded to a residential alarm on Kerry Lane in Logan. The residence was found locked and secured. Contact was made with the homeowner per this information.

Deputy Reynolds responded to a barking dog complaint on 4th Avenue in Logan. Contact was made with the dog owner per this complaint and they were warned any further incidents may result in a violation.

Deputy Reynolds responded to a report of a cow in the roadway of Highway #44, near Upland Avenue. Contact was made with the owner and they responded to place the cow back onto the field area.

Deputies Lieber and Reynolds responded to Boyer View Drive in Logan for an unwanted person at the property. The subject had left from the area, but was contacted and advised to stay off the property.

2-26

Deputy McMurray assisted Iowa State Patrol with an uncooperative subject at a traffic stop on Interstate #29, near #83 mile-marker. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail per Iowa State Patrol charges.

Deputy Denton initiated a traffic stop on Interstate #29, near #82 mile-marker, per an equipment violation. Deputy Reynolds arrived to assist with an OWI investigation on the driver, which was identified as a juvenile from South Sioux City, Nebraska. The juvenile was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance and released to a parent. An OWI violation is pending urine analysis results from the DCI lab.

Deputies Reynolds and McMurray assisted Dunlap Police with a welfare check for a resident on Eaton Street in Dunlap.

Deputy Reynolds was contacted by a resident on N. 4th Avenue in Logan in regards to receiving a threatening message through text from an identified subject. The message was determined not to be a direct threat for pursuing a criminal violation.

2-27

Deputy Knickman was contacted by a resident on Austin Avenue regarding suspicious activity near an outbuilding on the property. Investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Knickman was contacted regarding a barking dog complaint on Vine Street in Little Sioux. The dog owner is being cited as this has been on ongoing issue.

Deputy Lieber transported a jail inmate to the Harrison County Courthouse for a court hearing. The inmate was transported back to jail after the court hearing.

Deputy Lieber provided security at the Harrison County Courthouse for district court hearings.

Deputy Madsen responded to a report of a subject walking on the roadway of Loess Hills Trail, near Kermit Place. Contact was made with a subject walking south of this location. They reported to be walking to a family member’s residence in Loveland. They were advised to stay out of the travel portion of the roadway.

Deputy Madsen responded to Little Sioux per a resident concerned about a subject that may come to their residence. The area was patrolled and no further incidents were reported.

2-28

Deputy Madsen was patrolling in the city limits of Logan when he observed a suspicious occupied vehicle parked on N. 6th Avenue. Contact was made with this subject who reported to be waiting for their spouse to arrive and park the semi at this location.

Deputy Lieber was contacted regarding a theft of a tractor from a property located on 111th Street. The tractor was recovered in Monona County and investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Knickman responded to Douglas County Corrections in Omaha, Nebraska, to pick up an inmate with an outstanding Harrison County warrant for Violation of Probation. Jasmine Moore of Milton, Iowa, was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail.

Deputy Lieber and Sergeant Flaherty checked a residence on W. Huron Street in Missouri Valley for a juvenile per a court ordered pickup for violating terms of probation. The juvenile was located and was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Council Bluffs.

Deputy Lieber responded to 296th Street for a traffic complaint of a described vehicle driving reckless traveling westbound on 296th Street from the Persia area. The vehicle was not located.

Deputy Madsen responded to the area of Highway #37, near 130th Street, for an automatic crash detection call that went to the dispatch center in Crawford County. The area was checked by multiple law enforcement agencies, but no vehicles/persons were located within this area.

February Jail Totals

Total Bookings- 39

Male Inmates- 31

Female Inmates- 8

March 2023

3-1

Deputy Denton responded to Modale per a dog at large complaint from a resident on E. Palmer Street. The area was patrolled, but no dogs were observed at large.

Deputy Denton was patrolling when he observed a cow on the roadway near the intersection of Racine Trail and Romney Place. The cow was moved into a nearby field area.

Deputy Reynolds was contacted by a resident on Boyer View Drive in Logan providing information about a neighbor and some issues with a cat. The information provided was not a law enforcement matter and no further action was taken.