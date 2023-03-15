SMALL CLAIMS 2-28 to 3-7, 2023
Against: Trovato, John A., Missouri Valley, IA. In favor of: Discover Bank, Golden Valley, MN. Judgment: $5664.27. Less credits of $256.00 court costs: $95.00.
Against: Mickey, Dond, Missouri Valley, IA. In favor of: Midland Credit Management, Inc., West Des Moines, IA. Judgment: $803.95. Court costs: $95.00.
Against: Wininger, Stephanie, Mondamin, IA. In favor of: Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Des Moines, IA. No Judgments found. Court costs: $95.00.
Against: Stolz, Annette V., Missouri Valley, IA. In favor of: Accredited Collection Service, Inc., Omaha, NE. Judgment: $3289.22 . Court costs: $95.00.