SMALL CLAIMS 3-7 to 3-14, ‘23

Against: Rodasky, Eric, Missouri Valley, IA. In favor of: Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Des Moines, IA. Judgment: $858.84 . Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Koerselman, Mariah, Mondamin, IA. In favor of: Nebraska Furniture Mart, West Des Moines, IA. Judgment: $2047.09. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Rowe, Rachel, Missouri Valley, IA. In favor of: Lange, Robert, Missouri Valley, IA. No charges found. Court costs: $95.00.

SMALL CLAIMS 3-14 to 3-21, ‘23

Against: Mahlberg, Shannon. Dunlap, IA. In favor of: TCB Investments, Union City, TN. Defendent failed to answer; default judgement $ 1,742.24. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Rassel, Shannon M., Dunlap, IA. In favor of: LVNV Funding LLC, Plymouth, MN. Judgment: $ 2,729.39. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Welling, Colleen, Missouri Valley, IA. In favor of: LVNV Funding LLC, Plymouth, MN. Defendent failed to answer; default judgment entered $ 628.08 . Court costs: $95.00.