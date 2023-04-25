April 15, 6:30 a.m.: Deputy Knickman with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-vehicle accident that happened on 235th Trail. Melissa Ann Haner, 55, of Logan, was traveling east on the road. She said she came around the corner, saw a deer in the road and swerved to miss the deer. Her black 2018 Dodge RAM left the road to the right at a gradual angle. The vehicle entered the ditch and continued to travel, hitting some dirt mounds uphill. Her vehicle came to rest in the road ditch. The front passenger side received $3,500 and was disabled; a tow was privately arranged. The accident was called in by a passerby and the owner of the vehicle was contacted later as no one was around the vehicle when law enforcement arrived. Both front passenger and driver seat belts were fastened prior to Haner driving the truck and prior to the accident. Haner admitted they were fastened prior to driving and that she was only driving around on a gravel road. She was not injured. Haner was cited for failure to maintain control and failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult.