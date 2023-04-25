April 15, 6:30 a.m.: Deputy Knickman with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-vehicle accident that happened on 235th Trail. Melissa Ann Haner, 55, of Logan, was traveling east on the road. She said she came around the corner, saw a deer in the road and swerved to miss the deer. Her black 2018 Dodge RAM left the road to the right at a gradual angle. The vehicle entered the ditch and continued to travel, hitting some dirt mounds uphill. Her vehicle came to rest in the road ditch. The front passenger side received $3,500 and was disabled; a tow was privately arranged. The accident was called in by a passerby and the owner of the vehicle was contacted later as no one was around the vehicle when law enforcement arrived. Both front passenger and driver seat belts were fastened prior to Haner driving the truck and prior to the accident. Haner admitted they were fastened prior to driving and that she was only driving around on a gravel road. She was not injured. Haner was cited for failure to maintain control and failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult.
April 16, 10 p.m.: Deputy Lieber with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a vehicle vs. deer accident that happened on Overton Avenue. Jennifer Lynn Kastner, 48, of Missouri Valley, was driving a white 2021 Lexus north on Overton Avenue near 292nd Lane when a deer ran onto the road and struck the front passenger side of her vehicle, causing $1,600 damage. Kaster was able to drive her vehicle from the scene.
April 19, 9:35 a.m.: Deputy Knickman with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-vehicle accident that happened on Overton Avenue. Bryce Maguire, 20, of Logan, was driving a red 2001 Peterbilt conventional tractor north on Overton Avenue and was attempting to negotiate a curve (east of Patton Avenue) to the left. The passenger side wheels left the road to the right. Maguire attempted to regain control by keeping the semitractor-trailer on the roadway. The trailer had slid down the ditch; the shifting of weight of the corn and steep incline of the ditch caused the trailer to roll, which caused the semitractor to also roll over. The semitractor-trailer rolled over once and came to rest on the passenger side. The corn spilled into the ditch. The semitractor-trailer received $20,000 damage and was disabled; a tow was privately arranged. Maguire was not injured. Warning signs owned by Harrison County Roads receied $850 damage. Maguire was cited for failure to maintain control.