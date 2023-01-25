Harrison County Traffic Fines

January 10-17
Includes scheduled and non-schedules fines
Simpson, Richard Allen, Sioux Falls, SD. Failure to use child restraint device, $287.88.
Harlan Sr, Easton J., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $296.50.
Lopez, Fernando Madrid Lake, MI. Failure to provide proof of financial liability — accident, $1167.63.
Lopez, Fernando Madrid Lake, MI. Failure to yield half of roadway, $287.88.
Brimm, Tyler Andrew, Remsen, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.
Gunter, Alvin Jerome, Onawa, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.
Moore, Daeyon Orlando, Omaha, NE.Failure to maintain control, $287.88.
Moore, Daeyon Orlando, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Martin, Thomas G., Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.
Hogueison, Gertrude, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Winscot, Mary L. E., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Wells, Noah Thomas, West Minster,CO. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $348.25.
Wells, Noah Thomas, West Minster, CO. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.
Adiang, Nomachot Angelo, Springfield, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.
Lopez Salas, Juan Carlos, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Lopez Salas, Juan Carlos, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Lopez Salas, Juan Carlos, Omaha, NE. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.
Pakozdi, Jack Tanner, Morrow, OH. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Adcock, Jason C., Lincoln, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Santana Colon, Jesica, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Jaecke, Kent August, Stillwater, OK. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Brosnahan, Hannah Becker, Perry, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Hotz, Matthew James, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Goodwin, Jacob T., Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Veliz Agustin, Kevin Josue, Garden City, KS. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Landegent, Tony Santana Emmanu, Colorado Springs, CO. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Hietala, Cassandra Lynn, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Bard, Tyler A., Lincoln, NE. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.
Ingham, Mark C., Logan, IA Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.
Kilgore, Samuel Rollie, Fairhope, AL. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Fenceroy Jr, Oliver L., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Meyers, Amanda L, Gretna, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25 .
Shelly, Christopher L., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Osorio, Ricardo, Sioux City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.
Loza, Benjamin Ver, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Goodin, Lindsay Jo, Crescent, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Schaben, Chris J., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Jamison, Jodi Marie, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Mass, John Ray, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Luna Nava, Blanca Miriam, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Smith, Dewayne L., Omaha, NE. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.
Satterwhite, Heather Kristin, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25 .
Sorensen, Zachary Tate, Pacific Junction, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Rozevink, Bill, Grand Island, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Ruffcorn, Diane K., Modale, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Berens, Corey Joseph, Woodbine, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Doumbia, Heidi A., Omaha, NE. Speeding ovr 55 zone (21 or over), $216.00.
Johnson, Victoria, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Vander Woude, Lucas Jacob, Lakewood, CO. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Smith, Jessica Marie, Moore, OK. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Tercero Lucas, Domingo, Denison, IA. Use electronic communication device — age 18 or above, $106.75.
Farris, Randall Lee, Mondamin, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Olson, Jack C., Bassett, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Velasquez Bonilla, Jose Manuel, Omaha, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $106.75.
Riaz, Omar, Missouri Valley, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over),Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Freet, Nicholas, Mondamin, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Klimiades, Nicholas R., Bellevue, NE. Auto speeding > 55 (6-10 over), $118.25.
Mandal, Prasun, Beaumont, TX. Auto speeding > 55 (6-10 over), $118.25.
Hodgman, Daniel Renwick, Denver, CO. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Ring, Matthew, Logan, IA. Expired registration, $141.25.
Sheets, Kyle, Woodbine, IA. Expired registration, $112.50.
Roldan Garcia, Edgar R., Columbus, NE. Speed, $78.00.
Moyer, Owen, Missouri Valley, IA. Use of electronic communication device while driving, $135.50.
Moyer, Owen, Missouri Valley, IA. Fail to stop in assured clear distance, $66.50.
Pryor, Randall Patrick, Woodbine, IA. Speed, $78.00.
Martens, Jack A., Missouri Valley, IA. Seatbelt, $135.50.
Johnson, Adam Wesley, Council Bluffs, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
McKechnie, Joseph William Lafond, Omaha, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Wells, Julia Christine, Cedar Rapids, IA Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.