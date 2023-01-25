Harrison County Traffic Fines

January 10-17

Includes scheduled and non-schedules fines

Simpson, Richard Allen, Sioux Falls, SD. Failure to use child restraint device, $287.88.

Harlan Sr, Easton J., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $296.50.

Lopez, Fernando Madrid Lake, MI. Failure to provide proof of financial liability — accident, $1167.63.

Lopez, Fernando Madrid Lake, MI. Failure to yield half of roadway, $287.88.

Brimm, Tyler Andrew, Remsen, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.

Gunter, Alvin Jerome, Onawa, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Moore, Daeyon Orlando, Omaha, NE.Failure to maintain control, $287.88.

Moore, Daeyon Orlando, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Martin, Thomas G., Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Hogueison, Gertrude, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Winscot, Mary L. E., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Wells, Noah Thomas, West Minster,CO. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $348.25.

Wells, Noah Thomas, West Minster, CO. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Adiang, Nomachot Angelo, Springfield, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.

Lopez Salas, Juan Carlos, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Lopez Salas, Juan Carlos, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Lopez Salas, Juan Carlos, Omaha, NE. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Pakozdi, Jack Tanner, Morrow, OH. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Adcock, Jason C., Lincoln, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Santana Colon, Jesica, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Jaecke, Kent August, Stillwater, OK. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Brosnahan, Hannah Becker, Perry, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Hotz, Matthew James, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Goodwin, Jacob T., Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Veliz Agustin, Kevin Josue, Garden City, KS. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Landegent, Tony Santana Emmanu, Colorado Springs, CO. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Hietala, Cassandra Lynn, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Bard, Tyler A., Lincoln, NE. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Ingham, Mark C., Logan, IA Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Kilgore, Samuel Rollie, Fairhope, AL. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Fenceroy Jr, Oliver L., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Meyers, Amanda L, Gretna, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25 .

Shelly, Christopher L., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Osorio, Ricardo, Sioux City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.

Loza, Benjamin Ver, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Goodin, Lindsay Jo, Crescent, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Schaben, Chris J., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Jamison, Jodi Marie, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Mass, John Ray, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Luna Nava, Blanca Miriam, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Smith, Dewayne L., Omaha, NE. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Satterwhite, Heather Kristin, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25 .

Sorensen, Zachary Tate, Pacific Junction, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Rozevink, Bill, Grand Island, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Ruffcorn, Diane K., Modale, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Berens, Corey Joseph, Woodbine, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Doumbia, Heidi A., Omaha, NE. Speeding ovr 55 zone (21 or over), $216.00.

Johnson, Victoria, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Vander Woude, Lucas Jacob, Lakewood, CO. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Smith, Jessica Marie, Moore, OK. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Tercero Lucas, Domingo, Denison, IA. Use electronic communication device — age 18 or above, $106.75.

Farris, Randall Lee, Mondamin, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Olson, Jack C., Bassett, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Velasquez Bonilla, Jose Manuel, Omaha, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $106.75.

Riaz, Omar, Missouri Valley, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over),Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Freet, Nicholas, Mondamin, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Klimiades, Nicholas R., Bellevue, NE. Auto speeding > 55 (6-10 over), $118.25.

Mandal, Prasun, Beaumont, TX. Auto speeding > 55 (6-10 over), $118.25.

Hodgman, Daniel Renwick, Denver, CO. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Ring, Matthew, Logan, IA. Expired registration, $141.25.

Sheets, Kyle, Woodbine, IA. Expired registration, $112.50.

Roldan Garcia, Edgar R., Columbus, NE. Speed, $78.00.

Moyer, Owen, Missouri Valley, IA. Use of electronic communication device while driving, $135.50.

Moyer, Owen, Missouri Valley, IA. Fail to stop in assured clear distance, $66.50.

Pryor, Randall Patrick, Woodbine, IA. Speed, $78.00.

Martens, Jack A., Missouri Valley, IA. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Johnson, Adam Wesley, Council Bluffs, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

McKechnie, Joseph William Lafond, Omaha, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.