Traffic 2-28 to 3-7, ‘23

Fischer, Ava Faith, Logan, IA. Failure to maintain control, $287.88.

Wolf, Kris R., Franklin, NE. Improper lane change, $287.88.

Swearingen, Trace Morgan, Montgomery, TX. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Sparrow, James Ray, Montgomery, TX. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Bennett, Stacy A., Council Bluffs, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Ngo, Khang Van, Sioux City, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Merryman, Clayton Edwin, Sioux City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Mason, Susan Belle, Sioux City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Dickinson, Jacob Jeffrey, Missouri Valley, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Peterson, Susan Marie, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Peterson, Susan Marie, Sioux City, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Rentel, Simone Jayna, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Guanajuato Acuna, Reynaldo, Storm Lake, IA. Failure to use child restraint device, $210.25.

Moreno Cisneros, Marco Antonio, Carter Lake, IA, Poss/purch alcohol by person 18/19/20 — 1st offense, $354.00.

Vosika, Travis S., Omaha, NE, Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Smith, Owen G., Pisgah, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Finchem, Lucan D., Platte Center, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.

Halstead, Leona Lynn, Missouri Valley, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Lapel, Adyson Elizabeth, Woodbine, IA. Fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $287.88.

Rowsey, Jerry Lee, Little Sioux, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Broermann, Jacob Thomas, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Mackey, Megan Ellen, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Teka, Oliveira Zieta, Le Mars, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Henne, John J., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Guzman Varela, Jose Adalberto, Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Mulbah, Michael Gayflor, Sioux Falls, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Moore, Christopher Lee, Dunlap, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Norton, Eric Eugene, Pisgah, Ia. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Amine, Simon Kidane, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

McAllister, Junathean Domonic, Fremont, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Nichols, John E., Modale, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Anderson, Kamron James, Missouri Valley, IA. Careless driving, $112.50.

Behrendt, Adam Wade, Herman, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Colin Zarate, Alan Mauricio, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over) , $175.75.

Babb, Madison T., Modale, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Dailey, Jason Mathew., Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Peralta Peralta, Javier A., Indianapolis, IN. Violation of instruction permit limitation, $135.50 .

Peralta Peralta, Javier A., Indianapolis, IN. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75 .

Jenkins, Ryan Allen, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Nuno, Saul Alexis, South Sioux City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Wright, Gary Daniel, Yale, OK. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25 .

McCarty, Kevin Glenn, Aledo, TX. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Blackburn, Seth Andrew., Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Colwell, Emily Ann, Woodbine, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Lastor Julaj, Esmeralda, Sioux City, Ia. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Blum, Zachary Joseph, Woodbine, IA. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.

Uhing, Steven A., Bloomfield, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Mickey, Donald C., Missouri Valley, IA Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Poppe, Brian D., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Castle, Travis Allen, Treynor, IA.Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Vasylkiv, Andriy, Dunlap, IA. Fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $210.25.

Neill, Cody James, Mondamin, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Hand 2nd, John David, Woodbine, IA. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.

Ingraham, Richard Howard, Council Bluffs, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Grimaldo, Katrina Kay, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Lara, Dante Uriel, Sioux City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Lara, Dante Uriel, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $296.50.

Long, Braden Christopher, Nixa, MO. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Webb, Ernest C., Lincoln, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Chase, Colben Stuart, Missouri Valley, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Dilley, Ashley M., Mondamin, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (6-10 over), $118.25.

Eiseman, Darrell Lee, Brookings, SD. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Vargas Bonito, Miguel Enrique, Kiron, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Nelson, Mason Christian, Mondamin, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (6-10 over), $118.25

Cortes, Julius John, Fremont, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Dowling, Ryan M., Waterloo, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (6-10 over), $118.25

Rockford, Abby L., Wausa, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Finch, Jason M., Omaha, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Kes, Richard Charles, Savage, MN. Auto speeding < 55 (11-15 over), $175.75.

West, Patrick Keith, Honey Creek, IA. Expired registration, $141.25.

Baker, Austin Quinn, Mondamin, IA. Expired registration, $141.25.

Bertelson, Albert Thomas, Missouri Valley, IA. Fail to yield upon entering through highways, $210.25.

Douglas, Danell A., Missouri Valley, IA.Seatbelt, $135.50.

Schmit, Tera Lee, Logan, IA. Expired registration, $112.50 .

Maclennan, Heather Lynne, Cumming, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

McIlnay, Eric Shawn, Missouri Valley, IA. Speed 16-20 over, $158.50.

Vargas, Shyanne Maliya., Missouri Valley, IA. Expired registration, $112.50.

Pitt, Lane W., Woodbine, IA. Following too close, $210.25.