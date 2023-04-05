Traffic 3-21 to 3-28, ‘23 (includes both scheduled and non),
Rife, Jimmy Lee, Missouri Valley, IA. Unsafe passing, $210.25.
Guyett, Carlee J., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Faatz, Jesse Ray, Kansas City, MO. Fail to use seat belt – minor, $175.75.
Rose, Jeremy Lee, North Sioux City, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Cates, Jeremy, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.
Dewindt, Steven , Mondamin, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.
Yanak, Nicholas James, Onawa, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.
Payo, Miguel Alfredo, Vista, CA. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $233.25.
Payo, Miguel Alfredo, Vista, CA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Payo, Miguel Alfredo, Vista, CA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.
Morales Vidales, Pedro, Mexico, NO. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Fiedler, Shea Nicholas, Sioux Falls, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Gustafson, Lily. Modale, IA. Violation of graduated license condition, $175.75.
Gustafson, Lily. Modale, IA. Failure to maintain control, $287.88.
Hankins, Erica Marie, Missouri Valley, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Lopez Mata, Jacob, Overland Park, KS. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Anderson, Nadja C., Sioux Falls, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.
Lopez Mata, Jacob, Overland Park, KS. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.
Deavers, Charles A., Mondamin, IA Without registration card or plate, $175.75.
Cooperrider, Mark A., Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.
King, Kerry Le, Granby, MO. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $331.00.
Solis, Eric N., Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Solis, Eric N., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $262.00.
Stewart, Naomi Ruth, Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.
Tran, Keenan, Tigard, OR. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Green, Charles Jalen, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00 .
Lefeber, Stephen M., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Ochoa, Heraldo, Council Bluffs, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Wheeler, Carol Ann, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Krayneski, Michael J., Bennington, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Webb, Ernest C., Lincoln, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Magwn, Sally Alfred Stephen, West Des Moines, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.
Niehaus, Andrew P., Omaha, NE. Fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $210.25.
McClain, Tyler Scott, Honey Creek, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.
Groves, Hayden Scott, Dunlap, IA. Person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 2nd offense, $135.00.
Walker, Trinity Ann, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Bemus, Brant John, Sioux City, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.
Denilson, Gabriel Marroquin, Worthington, MN. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Wagner, Juli Beth, Blair, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Ochoa, Heraldo, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Bueso, Jose Enrique, Metairie, LA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Ruesch, Jason, Blencoe, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Winn, Kathy Denise, Mondamin, IA. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.
Brazier, Jesse Labaron, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $285.00.
Jackson, Jamie Jo, Rapid City, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Williams, Matthew Charles, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to obey traffic control device, $210.25.
Nieves Roman, Axel Ramon, Rice, MN. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $233.25.
Acala, Joan V., Bellevue, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50 .
Olsen, Larry Dean, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Hall, Jennifer Jean, Woodbine, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Thomsen, Gregg Michael, Sac City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25 .
Mahan, Rodney Eugene, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Heitman, Evan Lucas, Woodbine, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Kerns, Lori Jane, Rolfe, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Richards Jr, Roy Martin, Modale, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Williams, Kentrel Leneal, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Pryor, Linda G., Woodbine, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Pitts, Betty Jean, Persia, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Shriver, Darin Lynn, Persia, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Hernandez, Sergio Guadalupe, Perry, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Hansen, Martin H., Arion, IA. Auto Speeding < 55 (6-10 over), $118.25.
Smith, Christina Kaye, Woodbine, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Vasquez, Ava June, Missouri Valley, IA. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.
Gouldson, Elizabeth S., Woodbine, IA. Expired registration , $141.25.
Hammer, Karole Lee, Blair, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Lopez Jr, John Hilario, Missouri Valley, IA. Speed , $78.00 .
Garcia, Eduardo Chavez, Omaha, NE. No driver’s license, $354.00.
Garcia, Eduardo Chavez, Omaha, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Ayala Urra, Luis, Fremont, NE. Speed 16-20 over, $158.50.
Rohlfing, Julie A., Blair, NESpeed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Cameron, Gregory Omari, Dow City, IA. DUS. — driving while license denied,susp, canceled or revoked, $347.50.
Stewart, Naomi Ruth, Council Bluffs, IA. DUS. — driving while license denied,susp, canceled or revoked, $347.50.