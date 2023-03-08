Traffic 2-21 to 2-28, ‘23

Thrasher, Jordan Ashley, Wentzville, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over),$175.75.

Watkins, Johnathon, Sioux Falls, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Scarborough, Brice Banee, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Young, Sherry Danette, Shenandoah, IA. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.

Young, Sherry Danette, Shenandoah, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability-accident, $796.75.

Shada, Nicole S., Missouri Valley, IA. Violating one-way traffic designation, $210.25.

Becker, Thomas Bernard , Carroll, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Long, Timothy Jon, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Mena, Pedro Luis, Denison, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Newton, Brittany Leah, Omaha, NE. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Ebeltoft, Jacob J., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Morell, Emma Therese Rose, Warrensburg, MO. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Matthias, Jeffrey Stewart, San Diego, CA. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Ring, Marvin John, Logan, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, $135.50 .

Bell, Vallene Marie, Sioux City, IA. Fail to yield to emergency vehicle, $210.25.

Erixon, Courtney Ann Marie, Missouri Valley, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Rolli, Joei Lynn, Carter Lake, IA. Stopping on paved part of highway, $210.25.

Cubit, Roxanne L., La Porte City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Voss, Lisa, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Elston, Donnie E., Missouri Valley, IA. Fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $210.25.

Duarte Mancia, Ever Alexis, South Sioux City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Riggs, Samantha Marie, Omaha, NE. Use electronic communication device — age 18 or above, $106.75.

Cruz Tinajero, Armando, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Bowling, Katherine R., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Velazquez, Amelia , Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Underwood, Novalee Renee, Missouri Valley, IA. Person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense, $70.00.

Gorden, John Alxander, Dow City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Pursell, Patrick J., Persia, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Henne, John J., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Gomez, Yanira A., Schuyler, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Chicas Mendez, Dennis Abercio, Roswell, NM. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Johnson, Maggi Jean, Minot, ND. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Bradshaw, Rodney E., Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Nunez, Ana Isabel, Creston, IA. No valid drivers license, $300.00.

Rodriguez Valadez, Manuel, Denison, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Stoddard, Jeannette J., Stephenville, TX. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Henderson, Melanie A., Persia, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Weber, Craig Lynn, Elk Horn, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Games Ramos, Martin, Storm Lake, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Bailey, Derek J., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Marro, Louis Robert, Valley Center, CA. Speeding 55 or under one (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Zaffino, Salvatrice Marie, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Almaraz Casteneda, Richy Martin, Sioux City, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Almaraz Casteneda, Richy Martin, Sioux City, IA. Fraudulent use of registration, $354.00.

Almaraz Casteneda, Richy Martin, Sioux City, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Cogdill, Patrick Robert, Dunlap, IA. Failure to comply with safety regulations rules, $135.50.

Montes, Abel, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Tryon, Wendy Carla, Harrisburg, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Counting, Kelsie Brea, Rapid City, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Frost, Avery Cayne, North Sioux City, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $221.75.

Arens, Angela A., Hartington, NE . Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Roden, Joseph L., Modale, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Langseth, Abigail Rae, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Rangwala, Jiten Kishorchandra, Elkhorn, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Ortiz Diaz, Casto, Le Mars, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Ortiz, Maria Clemencia, Le Mars, IA. Permitting unauthorized person to drive, $354.00.

Emans, Cassidy Patricia, West Des Moines, IA. Registration violation, $89.50.

Coonrod, Christopher Cody, Blair, NE Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Brenden, Gary Anthony, Bellevue, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Heilig, Enoch Edward, Little Sioux, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Lara, Dante Uriel, Sioux City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Lara, Dante Uriel, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $296.50.

Rios, Eleuterio, Storm Lake, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (6-10 over), $149.88.

Oliver, Joshua D., Missouri Valley, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (6-10 over), $118.25.

Cervantes, Miguel Juventino, Eagan, MN. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Easterwood, Jonathan Jordan, Norman, OK. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Glynn, James Joseph, Indianapolis, IN. Auto speeding < 55 (6-10 over), $118.25.

Cavanaugh, Patrick David, Des Moines, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (6-10 over), $118.25.

Cortes, Julius John, Fremont, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Kennedy, Levi D., Ashland, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Wortman, Jason S, Elkhorn, NE. Fail to have valid license or registration, $170.00.

Wortman, Jason S, Elkhorn, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Shimerdla, John J., Omaha, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (6-10 over), $118.25.

Heppner, Nichole A., Omaha, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Englund, Treasure Anne, Logan, IA. Speed 16-20 over, $210.25.

Vanhouten, Jeffrey Scott, Dallas Center, IA. Speed 11-15 over, $193.00.

Daly, Laurie A., Kennard, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Shannon, Danny, Logan, IA. Expired registration, $112.50.

Promnitz, Desiree N., Woodbine, IA. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Kreikemeier, Ashley B., Oakland, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Hatcher, Michael David, Omaha, NE. DUS — driving while license denied,susp,canceled or revoked, $1367.50.