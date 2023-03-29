Traffic 3-14 to 3-21, ‘23 (includes both scheduled and non),

Moody, Courtney J., Brandon, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Brooks, Pierre Marcel, Bellevue, NE. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Perez Sanchez, Karina R., Edinburg, TX. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $262.00.

Perez Sanchez, Karina R., Edinburg, TX. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Perez Sanchez, Karina R., Edinburg, TX. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Diaz, Eileen, Sioux City, IA. Fail to use seat belt – minor, $175.75.

Morales, Ariadna , Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Palmer, Thomas Christian Dean, Dunlap, IA. Person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 2nd offence, $202.50.

Martinez, Jair Alejandro Alba, Lincoln, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Hernandez Cruz, Ariel, Lincoln, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Martinez, Jair Alejandro Alba, Lincoln, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $262.00.

Akons, Jamal Brian, Chaska, MN. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $408.63.

Baker, Dalton Christopher, Blair, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Chirino, Yadyer Cuba, Louisville, KY. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Chirino, Yadyer Cuba, Louisville, KY. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Chirino, Yadyer Cuba, Louisville, KY. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

chwertley, Michael J., Missouri Valley, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Gale, Billy, Woodbine, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Hwang, Taekyoung, Kansas City, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $331.00.

Baldera, Arielle, Chula Vista, CA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.

Wanderscheid, Adam Richard, Sioux City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Pfeifer Jr, Ronald L, Pisgah, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Edwards, Jacob Robert Maxlynn, Fort Myers, FL. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Johnson, Matthew Martin, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Anderson, Keller Seth, Tonganoxie, KS. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Fogelman, Heather Jean, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Anaya, Mercedes M., South Sioux City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Bautista, Jose Ezequiel, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $256.25.

Peasley, Timothy A., Little Sioux, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Cotto, Felicity Marie, Staten Island, NY. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $239.00.

Anderson, Leah M., Pisgah, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Williamson, Kristina L., Missouri Valley, IA. Fail to change lane upon approach to emerg stationary veh — no injury/death, $210.25.

Study, Megan Lindsey, Hastings, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over) , $118.25.

Study, Megan Lindsey, Hastings, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Smith, Christopher Joseph, Sioux City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Hermann, Mark Wolfgang, Johnston, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Casillas, Jonathan Ignacio, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Lopez, Javier, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Beecher, Neil C., Elkhorn, NE. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Cornman, James Howard, Sioux Falls, SD. eding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Gutierrez Jr, Alejandrino, Madison, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $250.50 .

Gutierrez Jr, Alejandrino, Madison, NE. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Sample, Dustin Ray, Sioux City, IA. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.

Montes Landeros, Arturo Geovanni, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25,

Kline, Dawn Marie, Lakeland, FL. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Swanger, Taylor, Logan, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Sedano, Marissa Fay, Vermillion, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Webb, Ernest C., Lincoln, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Wyckoff Jr, Walter Edward, Council Bluffs, IA. Driving with obstructed view or control, $112.50.

Palencia Molina, Alvaro S., Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Palencia Molina, Alvaro S., Missouri Valley, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Crocker, Shawn Kalan, Council Bluffs, IA. No lamp or flag on rear-projecting load, $112.50.

Howard, Joseph L., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

McClain, Tyler Scott, Honey Creek, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

McClain, Tyler Scott, Honey Creek, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Oberhansley, James Bertrum., Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Rosendale, Joy Anna, Springfield, MO. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.

Lund, Carter Dean, Sioux Falls, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Smith, Makayla Rae, Malvern, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $239.00.

Hoffman, Alexander Isaiah, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $302.25.

Hopson, Dorian S., Omaha, NEFailure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Kimsey, Brianna Nicole, Kansas City, KS. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Lally, Robert T., Omaha, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Butterfield, Cameron P., Fremont, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over),$89.50.

Jacobs, Amber Marie, South Sioux City, NE. Operate without registration, $135.50.

Rockwell, Rhonda Marie, Missouri Valley, IA. Expired registration, $141.25.

Higginson, Kellie Michelle, Bennington, NE. Seatbelt, $175.75.

Deman, Daryl Dean, Logan, IA. Seatbelt, $175.75.

Boysen, Thaddeous A., Missouri Valley, IA. Seatbelt, $175.75.

Cooper, Breeanna N., Missouri Valley, IA. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.

McDunn, Janice Elaine, Missouri Valley, IA. Expired registration, $112.50.

Felner, Kiyra Ashley, Missouri Valley, IA. Expired registration, $112.50.