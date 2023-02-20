The Harrison County Treasurer’s Office will be a work in progress for the next several months, according to Treasurer Shelia Phillips.

A water line on the second floor of the Harrison County Courthouse broke several months ago, resulting in damage to the driver’s license office.

“It flooded down and dropped the ceiling,” Phillips said. “It damaged all the computers over there and then it spread into the rest of the office and flooded the floor and desks and everything else.”

The carpeted floor took a beating.

“We have to take everything out to replace the flooring; the old flooring has to get pulled up because it got wet so badly that for safety reasons they said there are too many ripples in it and it could be a tripping hazard for people,” she said. “They suggested we replace the whole flooring and we are going to.”

The carpet will be removed but not replaced.

The office will be painted in conjunction with painting taking place in other areas of the courthouse.

Phillips said the goal is for the office to remain open while the work takes place, but the office might need to close while new desks are assembled and brought in.

“If I have to close, then I will make a post on the Harrison County Treasurer Facebook page and the website and let the board know that we will be doing that,” Phillips said. “If anything, it might be a day or even just a half a day. I don’t think it will be a long period of time.”

Work will be split between offices in the courthouse while the work is underway.

“I have two staff that are upstairs in the GIS (Geographic Information System) Office, and that’s where I’m going to send everybody who is coming in to pay their property taxes,” Phillips said.

“We’re going to continue with motor vehicle transactions and driver’s licenses like we normally do.”

She said the office won’t refuse service to individuals who prefer not to go upstairs to make tax payments.

“We’ll take their payments down here,” she said.

The former Homemaker Agency space in the courthouse is being reworked under the same contract.

The process will take about two months, give or take.

“I don’t know that for sure just because I don’t know how long it will take for product to come in,” she said. “We’re ordering it today, so I’m hoping the product is here within three weeks. In my office they just have to demo the floor and lay the floor; down there (in the former Homemaker space) they have to pull the floor and remove a wall, but I don’t think it will be longer than two months.”

Individuals needing services from the Treasurer’s Office should check for signs on the exterior courthouse doors when they arrive, Phillips said.