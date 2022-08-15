Harrison Dahm, of Denison Fareway, takes third in Best Bagger Contest at Iowa State Fair

Harrison Dahm advanced one place from a year ago competing in the Iowa Grocery Industry’s Best Bagger Contest on Friday at the Iowa State Fair.

Representing the Denison Fareway store, he placed third in the contest. Last year he placed fourth.

Dahm graduated from Denison High School this past May and delivered the commendement address.

Nolan McGregor, of the Sergeant Bluff Fareway store, won first place; Cameron Voss, of the Jefferson Fareway, placed second; and Kade Mauk, of the Waukee Hy-Vee, took home fourth place.