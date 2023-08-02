Harrison Dahm will again compete at the Iowa Best Bagger competition at the Iowa State Fair for a chance to attend the national contest in Las Vegas. The state contest starts at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.

In 2022, Dahm advanced one place from 2021, competing in the Iowa Grocery Industry’s Best Bagger Contest at the Iowa State Fair.

Representing the Denison Fareway store, he placed third in the contest in 2022. In 2021, he placed fourth.

Dahm graduated from Denison High School in 2022 and delivered the commendement address.

His father, Mike, is the grocery manager at the Denison Fareway store. He was the state’s top grocery bagger in 1994 and 1995. In 1996, he won the National Grocers Association Best Bagger Championship. At the time, he worked at the Fareway store in New Hampton.