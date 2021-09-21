Harvest around the corner: temperatures will determine the timing

He said he is pleasantly optimistic that corn and soybean yields will be decent.

“With corn, I think some of the biggest issues we’re going to see are with some of the people that got hit with that hail a week or so ago, or some of those stronger winds,” Witt said. “They might run into some issues. They might be harvesting a little sooner than some other folks.”

Rootworm has been an issue in corn for the whole year, he said.

“As long as we don’t get a later fall and a lot of wind, I think we should be okay on those fields still standing but there could be some standability issues out there due to some rootworm pressure in corn-on-corn fields,” he said.

Temperatures over the next few weeks will determine the timing of harvest

“The forecast calls for average to above average temperatures for the next 30 days,” Witt said. “They are equal on precipitation, so they don’t know if it’s going to rain or not. If we’re warmer and dry, that will be good for that dry-down period to move along at a decent pace.”

Warmer temperatures will mean a lot of corn harvesting will be taking place by the first or second week of October.