Harvest around the corner: temperatures will determine the timing

“Around Crawford County over this last week or so, there are areas that got over an inch of rain and that’s a good thing,” said Mike Witt, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomist for Crawford, Carroll, Greene, Shelby, Audubon and Guthrie counties.
“Crawford County doesn’t even show up in the drought monitor right now.”
The rain won’t have much of an effect on this year’s corn and soybeans, but it will help replenish soil moisture and will give a boost to cover crops that are planted in August.
He noted that cover crops are being planted from the air.
“If you see airplanes going, a lot are seeding cover crops into standing corn,” Witt said.
“Getting a little rain on cover crops is going to help tremendously to get them started.”
Most of the corn in the county is drying down at present and beans are not far behind.
“There are not very many (soybeans) that are still dark green,” he said. “There are some soybeans that have come out and some corn that has come out around the area.”
Soybeans that have been harvested, and some of the corn, have been early-maturity varieties.
“Some of the corn was taken out for chopping purposes, for silage, and some was taken for grain yield,” Witt said. “A lot of people were testing it out to see what they got on their early hybrids.”
He said he is pleasantly optimistic that corn and soybean yields will be decent.
“With corn, I think some of the biggest issues we’re going to see are with some of the people that got hit with that hail a week or so ago, or some of those stronger winds,” Witt said. “They might run into some issues. They might be harvesting a little sooner than some other folks.”
Rootworm has been an issue in corn for the whole year, he said.
“As long as we don’t get a later fall and a lot of wind, I think we should be okay on those fields still standing but there could be some standability issues out there due to some rootworm pressure in corn-on-corn fields,” he said.
Temperatures over the next few weeks will determine the timing of harvest
“The forecast calls for average to above average temperatures for the next 30 days,” Witt said. “They are equal on precipitation, so they don’t know if it’s going to rain or not. If we’re warmer and dry, that will be good for that dry-down period to move along at a decent pace.”
Warmer temperatures will mean a lot of corn harvesting will be taking place by the first or second week of October.
“If we get cool temperatures and things start to slow down for the dry-down, it could take a little longer,” he said. “That’s not out of the realm of normal.”