Harvest begins; crop quality variable due to spotty rainfall

“You can probably see some fields coming out across the area - but not a lot,” said Mike Witt, Iowa State University Extension field agronomist for Sac, Calhoun, Crawford, Carroll, Greene, Harrison, Shelby, Audubon and Guthrie counties.

“We’re right at that beginning stage of harvest. Some of this rain that came through slowed things down with it being muddy out in the fields, and people aren’t running too hard, yet.”

If temperatures get back into the 90s in the next week, harvest will quickly pick up speed, he said.

Recent rains and any rain going forward will be too late to affect the quality of the crops.

“We’re going to have a lot of corn with ears that have tip back (missing kernels at the end of the ear). That happens quite a lot in a drought. With the soybeans, we’re going to have a lot of double pods – maybe not a lot of triples – and the beans might be a little smaller.”

He noted that last year’s soybeans turned out to be excellent, so he’s not entirely sure just yet how this year’s soybeans will turn out.

He expects some pull-back on harvest numbers in western Iowa.

“It really will depend on where you’re at; if you got some timely rains, then your corn could be OK,” Witt said. “I don’t think we’re going to have a bumper crop but I also don’t think it’s going to be terrible. I believe the term ‘incredibly average’ might be something I could use this year. That isn’t good or bad – it’s not going to be an easy one to tell.”

He said the western part of Crawford County has fared worse than the eastern part – but wide variability exists.

“If you got hit by some rains early, you could be sitting OK,” he said. “If you missed some of those across the county, then you could be hurting pretty bad.”

The drought likely won’t have a big effect on prices because eastern and northeastern Iowa have had plenty of rain and are sitting on very good corn and soybean crops at present, Witt said.

“Therefore the local prices might be a little higher in western Iowa but they’re not going to be extremely higher because they take the average across the state,” he said. “Overall, the state is still going to produce a lot of corn - just might not be as much in western Iowa.”

Local ethanol usage might cause a small bump in corn prices, but not much, he added.

“A year or two ago, western Iowa was really the garden spot and other places were having significant issues and prices went up a little bit - but not much,” Witt said. “We were able to reap the benefits of that because we had a lot of yield. This year the table kind of turned on that a little bit.”

Witt expects harvest to be in full swing soon.

“Soybeans are going to crash down here fairly quickly and … the corn is going to be drier than people think, even though it might hold on to some of the green tissue of the plant,” he said.

Weather, as always, will be a key factor, he said.