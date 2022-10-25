 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harvest continues

Harvest continues

A field of beans is harvested last week west of Denison. For the week ending October 23, Iowa farmers had 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, fall tillage, and applying fall fertilizer. Dry conditions resulted in some field fires being reported during harvest. Nearly all of Iowa’s corn crop had reached the mature stage or beyond. Harvest of the corn for grain crop reached 59 percent complete, one day ahead of last year and eight days ahead of the average. The percent of corn harvested varied by area of the state with just 38 and 39% harvested in northeast and south central Iowa, respectively, and 82% harvested in northwest Iowa. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was 18 percent. Corn condition rated 65 percent good to excellent. Soybeans harvested reached 88 percent complete, 11 days ahead of the average.

 Gordon Wolf

