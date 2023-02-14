The Germans will once again show people how to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The Manning Hausbarn-Heritage Park will host its sixth annual Rib Cook Off on Saturday, March 4. Doors to the public will open at 5 p.m. for a night of great food, good drinks and maybe a little Irish malarkey!

As with previous years, preparations will be happening throughout the day by rib competition contestants and soup chefs.

Soup categories will include chili, cream soups and traditional favorites.

People are advised to come early as ribs are served on a first come first serve basis and can run out.

“Celebrity” judges will pick the winning entries.

Throughout the evening attendees will have the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind items in the annual silent and live dessert auctions. The always popular Heads or Tails game will be played later in the evening.

Advanced tickets are available for $10 from any Hausbarn event committee or board of directors member or by calling the Hausbarn directly at 712-655-3131. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on the night of the event for $15. The price of admission includes four tickets for individual ribs and all the soup you can eat. Coleslaw, chips and fresh vegetables will also be served. Additional ribs will be available for purchase.