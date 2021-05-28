He is retiring his blue jacket but Miller’s commitment to FFA is lifelong

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Miller reflected on how FFA molded him for the future.

“The mission of FFA has always been premier leadership, personal growth and career success, and that just is exemplified not only on a state level but on every level in which you take leadership,” he said.

“Throughout my year I’ve been molded and have been able to self-reflect on who I am, how I am as a team member and how to benefit, as a whole, those around me.”

He pointed out it was not that long ago when he put in his application to be a state officer.

“At the time I was definitely preparing but didn’t know really what I was getting into. It’s all about taking the first step into a new environment and making the best with what you have and where you are,” Miller explained.

“Even at the time, it was out of the blue. My advisor (Dana Weeda) recommended that I do this. It was the first step in, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” he added.

Miller graduated this spring from Des Moines Area Community College with an Associates of Science degree and will attend Iowa State University in the fall where he plans to complete a major in agricultural systems technology. This summer he is interning with Farmers Mutual.