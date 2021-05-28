He is retiring his blue jacket but Miller’s commitment to FFA is lifelong

by Gordon Wolf
In mid-April, Cory Miller, a 2019 Denison High School graduate, ended his year as vice president of the Southwest District of the Iowa FFA with a retirement speech at the Iowa FFA Leadership Conference. On May 18, his service to the FFA was honored in his hometown at a reception hosted by the Denison FFA chapter. The reception was followed by the FFA chapter’s Ag Olympics (see separate article in this issue).
During the past year, Miller visited FFA chapters and agriculture education classes throughout the southwest district, talking about the importance of communication and teamwork, sharing his experiences with FFA and encouraging FFA members to follow the four phrases of the FFA motto, especially the last phrase, “Living To Serve.”
Miller said that serving in the state office provided exciting experiences such as attending leadership conference and giving his retirement speech on stage.
“But the most important part is always meeting with members, making the connections, inspiring members throughout the state and turning them on to the mission of the FFA,” Miller said.
At his retirement speech, Miller honored a number of people whose influence has been important to him.
“Advisor recognition is part of the speech - always knowing where you are from – so I was able to have Tim Baughman, Dana Weeda and Alise Meyers come up on stage. They were all presented with a framed picture of the team,” Miller said.
Miller reflected on how FFA molded him for the future.
“The mission of FFA has always been premier leadership, personal growth and career success, and that just is exemplified not only on a state level but on every level in which you take leadership,” he said.
“Throughout my year I’ve been molded and have been able to self-reflect on who I am, how I am as a team member and how to benefit, as a whole, those around me.”
He pointed out it was not that long ago when he put in his application to be a state officer.
“At the time I was definitely preparing but didn’t know really what I was getting into. It’s all about taking the first step into a new environment and making the best with what you have and where you are,” Miller explained.
“Even at the time, it was out of the blue. My advisor (Dana Weeda) recommended that I do this. It was the first step in, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” he added.
Miller graduated this spring from Des Moines Area Community College with an Associates of Science degree and will attend Iowa State University in the fall where he plans to complete a major in agricultural systems technology. This summer he is interning with Farmers Mutual.
“Officially, my time in the (FFA) jacket is done, but my time with the FFA is lifelong,” Miller said. “I’ll always be part of the state alumni and the chapter alumni here (at Denison High School). I’ll try to stay involved and help the members get where they want to go, just like I did, four years ago.”