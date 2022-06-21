Healthy Efficient Homes plans to accelerate building schedule in Denison

Jim Johnson’s plan for his construction company, Healthy Efficient Homes, had been to build one single-family home along North 16th Street this summer, and if that sold, to build two more homes in each of the following three years, for a total of seven through 2025.

Now it seems that schedule will be accelerated, according to information that Johnson and Evan Blakley, the executive director of the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County, provided at Monday’s meeting of the Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) Board.

Blakley has been working with Johnson on a development agreement that has been approved by the Denison City Council.

Last month the DMU Board approved a 50% abatement of a water and sewer assessment for what was at that time thought to be Johnson’s first and only house to be built this summer.

Rory Weis, general manager of DMU, told his board members that since the approval of the 50% abatement last month, Blakley had informed him that Johnson hopes to build four more homes this summer.

Blakley added he also didn’t know that Johnson would be planning to build five houses right away.

“His initial plan was to build one (house), see how it did on the market and decide from there whether to build some more,” Blakley explained. “He (Johnson) wants to take on a larger risk and build five units this year because of an investor that stepped up after DMU made the numbers look a little better. Every few thousands of dollars counts. This was able to give him (Johnson) some leverage to get additional funds to build five (houses) this summer.”

The lots are located on the east side of North 16th Street, near Denison Middle School.

Blakley said he had submitted the lot identification and home plans to Weis.

He said the houses would be good, mid-range-priced homes that are extremely energy efficient.

“I’m thrilled to see someone come in and build some homes like that, at that pace,” he continued.

Johnson said the trusses for the first home are coming on Wednesday and that he is waiting for the abstract to be completed.

“Sometime in the next couple weeks I hope to get the ground broken and start building,” he said.

Weis said, according to his understanding, the same style homes won’t be constructed side by side. Johnson affirmed that, explaining that he has four different house plans right now and will probably add a fifth home style. Johnson continued that the only way a plan would be used more than once is if someone wants the same design that was used for another house.

“If they are interested in a similar home, we’d skip down a lot or two to put in another home of the same design,” Johnson explained.

DMU Board Member Chad Langenfeld said it made sense for DMU to allow abatements on the four other lots since the board approve the abatement on the first lot last month.

Johnson pointed out he has a total of seven lots.

“I’d like to get them done if these go well this summer,” he said. “My son and a friend indicated they want to split one. Maybe we can come up with a sixth this year. Then I’d have one lot left.”

Weis said his recommendation would be contingent upon all five houses being built this summer and the water and sewer connections being made.

He added later that Johnson would have to provide a building permit or other documentation to get the abatements.

Langenfeld asked about the number of lots the board should approve the abatements for.

“Five total would be fine right now,” Blakley said. “If he (Johnson) did get approached for the sixth, we could come back to the DMU board.”

Weis pointed out if Johnson gets five houses started this summer, there should be time to add one or two more lots to the abatement.

The DMU assessment fee was established following the extension of paving on North 16th Street to Northwood drive in 2007. When utilities are extended to lots for development, normally the developer incurs the cost and passes those costs on to the person who purchase the houses or lots. On North 16th Street, DMU put in the water and sewer utility infrastructure and established an assessment fee to recoup its investment of $119,237.25 whenever the lots were developed and sold. The assessment fee averages to about $4,000 per lot. Johnson had not been aware of the assessment charged by DMU until he was told about it by the Bohlmanns, the owners of the lots. Johnson asked the city if it could request a waiver or abatement of the assessment fees, as his project was already financially tight.