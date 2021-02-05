Heiden hits the ground running on the Board of Supervisors

“You really have to hit the ground running,” said Jean Heiden of her first month as a member of the Crawford County Board of Supervisors.
“I’m on a lot of different boards: mental health, Early Childhood of Iowa and the Decat committee (human services) and I’m on the Denison 28E Imagination Station board and I’m on housing.”
One thing that has been problematic with becoming adjusted to her new duties has been the need to have meetings with the various organizations via Zoom, due to the ongoing pandemic.
“When I do mental health board meetings, there could be up to 25 people on one Zoom meeting,” Heiden said. “It’s easier to do a Zoom meeting when you know the people a little bit.”
Sometimes she ends up looking at a blank screen during the meetings, which isn’t helpful.
She said that in a normal year she would have had training in the first month about the responsibilities of being a supervisor from the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC), but COVID also made that impossible.
The Board of Supervisors has had challenges because of COVID, but she said the makeup of the board is good.
“I’m very satisfied with the questions and the conversations that go on for the decisions that we’re making,” she said. “I’m glad that we’re going to look at the budget really hard before we approve it.”
She said she wants to look carefully at the county departments to see if anything can be trimmed.
“I don’t really want to see budgets that are padded ‘just in case we need it,’ because we’re still billing the taxpayers for that,” she said.
Heiden said she will work hard to keep the county tax levy down.
She said she is not one who wants to hear the answer, “Because that’s the way we’ve always done it.”
“I think new eyes and new thought processes are good,” Heiden said. “I think it’s fine to question why we do what we do - and I need a good answer for that.”
Part of the learning curve for Heiden is taking the time to “walk a mile in the department heads’ shoes,” she said.
“You might think you know what they do, but until you’ve been in that position for a while you don’t really know what they do.”
The Secondary Roads Department has one of the county’s biggest budgets but she believes the money is managed well.
Heiden said she expects dealing with the county budget in her second year will be easier because she will have asked most of the questions this year.
She felt somewhat overwhelmed in her first meeting on January 4.
“I’ve been going to the supervisors meeting since I won the primary (election) and I had never seen an agenda that long,” Heiden said. “I think my biggest take on it is that you don’t know you’re missing something if you don’t know you’re missing it.”
She had done research on the salaries of elected officials in nearby counties because accepting the compensation board’s recommendation for elected officials in Crawford County was on that first agenda.
Heiden still felt unprepared when it came to time to vote for the raises.
She said that if she had it to do over again, she would have recommended putting off the vote until at least the end of the first week in January.
Heiden said in the last month she has become more accustomed to picking up the phone and calling the other supervisors individually when she needs more information.
“I try to pick their brains on each agenda item, which is helping me a lot,” she said.
It took her a few days to get back to being her “normal stubborn self,” Heiden said.
She noted that in two years, the board could potentially have three new members who would need to be oriented.
“What I would plan to do, after I have two years under my belt, is hopefully be able to take those people who are going to start January 4th and give them a short story on what happens on that first day and what to be prepared for,” Heiden said.
“Tell them, ‘Tomorrow we’re going to be deciding this and this and this is how we do it.’”
She said she would push the board to consider taking two to five percent off of department budgets this year – in large part because many people in the county have had financial losses during the pandemic.
“There are people out there that are suffering,” she said. “When taxes go up you have to remember that they went two or three months without being able to open their doors.”
Heiden said she is feeling more comfortable with each meeting she attends.
“It’s a job I take very seriously; I want to do well at it,” she said. “I want to do my best for Crawford County.”
She said she enjoys the work.
“I wake up every single day with tasks I need to do,”Heiden said. “It’s been rewarding, quite frankly.”
