Heiden hits the ground running on the Board of Supervisors

“I’ve been going to the supervisors meeting since I won the primary (election) and I had never seen an agenda that long,” Heiden said. “I think my biggest take on it is that you don’t know you’re missing something if you don’t know you’re missing it.”

She had done research on the salaries of elected officials in nearby counties because accepting the compensation board’s recommendation for elected officials in Crawford County was on that first agenda.

Heiden still felt unprepared when it came to time to vote for the raises.

She said that if she had it to do over again, she would have recommended putting off the vote until at least the end of the first week in January.

Heiden said in the last month she has become more accustomed to picking up the phone and calling the other supervisors individually when she needs more information.

“I try to pick their brains on each agenda item, which is helping me a lot,” she said.

It took her a few days to get back to being her “normal stubborn self,” Heiden said.

She noted that in two years, the board could potentially have three new members who would need to be oriented.