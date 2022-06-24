John Held (left) was honored for completing five years of service and Kris Rowedder for completing 20 years on the Denison School Board. Superintendent Mike Pardun presented the plaques at the school board meeting on Monday. Rowedder is the president of the school board. Photo by Gordon Wolf
Held, Rowedder reach milestones of service on Denison School Board
