 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Held, Rowedder reach milestones of service on Denison School Board

  • Updated
  • 0
Held, Rowedder reach milestones of service on Denison School Board

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

John Held (left) was honored for completing five years of service and Kris Rowedder for completing 20 years on the Denison School Board. Superintendent Mike Pardun presented the plaques at the school board meeting on Monday. Rowedder is the president of the school board. Photo by Gordon Wolf

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Getting ready for Saturday

Getting ready for Saturday

Students in this week’s Children’s Musical Theatre workshop production of Disney’s 101 Dalmatians Kids rehearse “Twilight Bark” during rehears…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

US Supreme Court overturns 'Roe v. Wade'