Helping others cope with grief and loss

“Horses are very big creatures but they are so gentle,” said Megan Riesselman.

“They’re intuitive to what’s going on even though they stand there and say nothing. Their presence says enough.”

“Horses are able to adapt to different people’s emotions and feelings,” said her husband, Rob. “They feed so much off of you. It’s a give and take where you don’t even have to use words. They just feel what you feel.”

Megan and Rob plan to build a mental healthcare facility that will combine loss and grief therapy in an environment that provides a hands-on experience with horses.

“We know horses and we know grief,” Rob said.

Megan and Rob lost their four-year-old son, Jed, in a farm accident in August 2021.

They are driven to create a mental healthcare facility for others suffering grief because they were unable to find appropriate services to help them cope with their loss.

“At that time we didn’t want to be out in public, so going to the therapy was not what we wanted because then you get checked in and you have a hundred people looking at you,” Megan said. “I don’t want anybody looking at me.”

The family tried online group therapy, which also wasn’t what they were looking for but showed them just how many people are experiencing grief and loss.

“That was eye-opening in itself,” Megan said.

“Getting in that group and seeing how people were struggling, I think that’s what pushed us,” Rob said. “I mean, there’s got to be something else.”

Megan grew up around horses; Rob was introduced to them by Megan’s father, the late Dan Muhlbauer.

“My dad just said, ‘here you go – you’re going to get on this thing,’” Megan said. “He (Rob) is your prime example of somebody who did not like horses and now loves them.”

The horses were there for Megan and Rob in their time of need.

“I think the horses were a good outlet for us — and research has shown that they’re therapeutic,” Rob said.

“We’d just get on a horse and go,” Megan said.

Their facility, called “Stables 4 Jed,” will have a licensed mental health therapist who has an endorsement for horse therapy.

A horse handler will be paired with the therapist.

“There are so many different ways you can incorporate a horse in therapy,” Megan said. “You’re going to have a horse in every session if you want it, which means that you will have hands on a horse. You’re going to learn a little bit about their mannerisms and you’re going to build trust and relationships through that bond.”

All the interactions in the therapy session will be directed by the therapist.

Riding will not be an option at the facility, but hands-on activities will include petting and grooming a horse, or even braiding a horse’s tail.

“It’s working on emotions and trust and all the quiet things that affect a person that you naturally do with a horse,” Megan said.

Individuals in need of loss and grief therapy will not have to have any experience with horses.

“You don’t have to know a darn thing about horses,” Megan said.

Therapy will mirror the kind of therapy provided by any mental healthcare service.

“It’s going to have those services except that it’s on a farm – in a stable with horses,” she said. “It’s a different approach to the same type of therapy.”

“What you’re gaining is the horse interaction and you’re getting a discrete location,” Rob said.

Stables 4 Jed will be built on rural property southwest of Aspinwall, which will be good for individuals who prefer seclusion.

“You’re going to see a mix of about three people,” Rob said. “You don’t have to worry if you’re just trying to get through your day.”

The facility’s mental healthcare services will also be available for individuals who want a secluded location but would prefer not to interact with a horse.

“It’s going to be individualized by what they need,” Megan said.

Megan and Rob will work behind the scenes to care for the animals and manage the operation, which is a nonprofit.

Other equine-assisted mental health therapy facilities exist around the Midwest, but Stables 4 Jed will be the only one with a primary focus on loss and grief.

“Fifty-seven percent of Americans are grieving the loss of someone close to them in the last three years,” Megan said.

“That’s just loss; forty-seven percent of the nation deals with divorce,” Rob said. “There are a lot of people dealing with something, not counting loss of finances in the last three years. Everyone’s grief is different.”

Their facility will cost about $500,000 to get started.

Megan and Rob will donate the horses; the ground on which the facility will be built was donated by Megan’s mother, Patti.

In-kind donations, such as electrical and insulation installation, have been offered.

For now, Megan and Rob are aiming to raise $100,000, which is the threshold needed for a grant writer to go after large grants.

“We have to show we have enough support behind us and we are legitimate,” Megan said.

They announced the project publicly on November 29 and have raised $40,000 since then.

Megan and Rob asked the Crawford County Board of Supervisors for support last week and will talk to the Carroll County Board of Supervisors this week.

They are also applying for local grants and have reached out to legislators from the area.

Rob said Iowa ranks 14th in mental health services for adults and 31st for youth.

“That’s a big gap,” he said.

“We know mental health across the state of Iowa is struggling, and we feel like with our facility we’re going to be able to make a change,” Megan said.

“There are people struggling and we want to help,” Rob said. “We know horses and they seem to work for us, and we want to help people with what we know.”

“I think it will be a huge benefit for our community and area,” Megan said. “People have reached out to say they have been waiting for something like this for years.”

Individuals interested in more information or making a donation may contact the Riesselmans at stables4Jed@gmail.com, by phone at 712-210-6022 or by visiting stables4jed.com.