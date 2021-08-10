Helping start the school year: School supply giveaway at First United Methodist Church

“We’ve all been parents and we know what ‘back to school’ is like,” said Kathy Struck.
To help take some of the pressure off parents as the school year approaches, Denison First United Methodist Church will conduct a school supply giveaway on Wednesday evening.
Struck, Julie Schmidt and Cheryl Hull, members of the church’s mission committee, started the supply giveaway project last year.
Struck is a retired teacher; she said a lot of her passion still goes toward helping kids.
“There are so many supplies and clothes and fees and things that need to be paid, so we decided we would give away supplies in hopes of helping people as they work through this time of different expenses for their families,” Struck said.
Glue sticks, glue, pencils, markers, crayons, colored pencils, highlighters, notebook paper, folders, spiral notebooks, sticky notes, and dry-erase markers will be among the supplies given away on Wednesday.
“Last year we gave backpacks, but this year we’re going to put the supplies in cinch sacks, which they could use for their athletic clothes or something like that,” she said.
The Denison Kiwanis Club provided a donation this year and last year for the project.
“Last year we used it to buy the backpacks that we gave away; we were able to buy 100 last year,” Struck said. “This year, we used their money to buy the cinch sacks. We bought 100 again.”
The Kiwanis funds and a gift card from Walmart were used to help fill the bags with items, she said.
“We’re happy we could get Kiwanis and Walmart to help us out with this so we can get a lot,” Struck said. “We have supplies for 100 for sure. Last year around 90 came. ”
Kids attending Pre K through fifth grade in the coming year, at any school, are eligible for the supplies.
The giveaway will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, at the First United Methodist Church, 113 S 14th Street, Denison.
“We’ll be outside so they can just drive in the lot,” Struck said. “The child has to come along, and then they tell us what grade they’re going into. We’ll have a sheet that tells the different things that we have that we can put in the bag for them.”
Individuals who can’t make it to the giveaway between 5 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday may call the church at 712-263-2934.
“Our secretary would be able to tell them if there’s anything left,” she said. “If we have it, we want to give it away. It doesn’t do any good to keep it.”