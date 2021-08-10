Helping start the school year: School supply giveaway at First United Methodist Church

“Last year we used it to buy the backpacks that we gave away; we were able to buy 100 last year,” Struck said. “This year, we used their money to buy the cinch sacks. We bought 100 again.”

The Kiwanis funds and a gift card from Walmart were used to help fill the bags with items, she said.

“We’re happy we could get Kiwanis and Walmart to help us out with this so we can get a lot,” Struck said. “We have supplies for 100 for sure. Last year around 90 came. ”

Kids attending Pre K through fifth grade in the coming year, at any school, are eligible for the supplies.

The giveaway will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, at the First United Methodist Church, 113 S 14th Street, Denison.

“We’ll be outside so they can just drive in the lot,” Struck said. “The child has to come along, and then they tell us what grade they’re going into. We’ll have a sheet that tells the different things that we have that we can put in the bag for them.”

Individuals who can’t make it to the giveaway between 5 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday may call the church at 712-263-2934.