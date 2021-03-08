Helping students make ends meet: WITCC opens a food pantry

“They do have to sign in because we have to report numbers of students served to the Siouxland Food Bank once a month,” she said. “They just sign their name on a sheet of paper in the front office and tell us how many individuals are in their household so we know how many are being served.”

The school does not keep an inventory of items the students take.

“They’re able to take whatever they need out of there,” Garcia said. “We don’t monitor that because it really is open to their use. It also leaves some anonymity to it. It’s really not our business what students need; we just want to provide a service that fills their need and we’re not concerned with what it is that they take.”

The school keeps an eye on inventory and keeps it replenished.

“If a student is in need of something specific, they let us know and we order it through the food bank if they have those items in stock,” she said.

Students at the Denison campus have been using the pantry, Garcia said.

WITCC employees have donated grocery sacks and boxes for students to use to collect items from the pantry.

Garcia expects that the school will continue with the program even after the pandemic subsides.