Helping students make ends meet: WITCC opens a food pantry

The Denison campus of Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) has started a food pantry for students.
Jessica Garcia, director of the WITCC Denison campus, said the catalyst for the pantry was the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We realized a lot of people, including our students, were going through some insecurities and needed that extra bit of help,” Garcia said.
For many individuals, attending college can involve making a choice between buying books or putting food on the table, she said.
The pandemic has made that situation worse.
“Sioux City (WITCC main campus) has had a partnership with the Siouxland Food Bank for a significant amount of time,” Garcia said. “We did a study on it and they decided to open it up on branch campuses, as well.”
The school went through the process of applying to Siouxland Food Bank and was approved for a local food pantry to serve current students.
WITCC also received a grant from Verizon that will be used to sustain and stock the pantry.
“The food pantry has a variety of food and personal care items,” Garcia said.
Students may use the pantry free of charge.
“They do have to sign in because we have to report numbers of students served to the Siouxland Food Bank once a month,” she said. “They just sign their name on a sheet of paper in the front office and tell us how many individuals are in their household so we know how many are being served.”
The school does not keep an inventory of items the students take.
“They’re able to take whatever they need out of there,” Garcia said. “We don’t monitor that because it really is open to their use. It also leaves some anonymity to it. It’s really not our business what students need; we just want to provide a service that fills their need and we’re not concerned with what it is that they take.”
The school keeps an eye on inventory and keeps it replenished.
“If a student is in need of something specific, they let us know and we order it through the food bank if they have those items in stock,” she said.
Students at the Denison campus have been using the pantry, Garcia said.
WITCC employees have donated grocery sacks and boxes for students to use to collect items from the pantry.
Garcia expects that the school will continue with the program even after the pandemic subsides.
“It’s another service we can provide to our students that would allow them to focus on their education,” she said. “A lot of our students are also working and trying to support a family while going to college and make ends meet. Any services we can provide students to help them be successful in their studies, and not have one more thing to worry about, is what we want to do.”
Garcia said many things came together at just the right time to allow the school to add the pantry as a service.
“The (Verizon) grant happened to be available, the Siouxland Food Bank approved our location, and there were a lot of partners in Sioux City that helped us make this a reality for our students,” she said.
Grant funds will keep the pantry stocked for about a year and a half, but the school welcomes donations.
“If people in the community want to donate anything to our food pantry here at the college, we would be more than receptive to receiving those items,” Garcia said.
“Past that (grant) we may reach out to the community for assistance stocking.”
Monetary donations, which would go into the food pantry account, are also welcome, she said.
“Individuals in Sioux City have donated money towards the sustainability of the food pantry and it goes into the account,” she said. “When this grant is exhausted those funds could be used to keep the food pantry furnished.”
The goal is to sustain the food pantry as long as possible, she said.
“We want to provide as many services to our students as we can and let them know that Western Iowa Tech cares about them and their success,” Garcia said.