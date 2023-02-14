Iowa’s state transportation commission would be required to prioritize making Highway 30 four lanes under a bill advanced by a panel of state lawmakers.

A Senate transportation subcommittee Monday advanced to full committee Senate File 111 by Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-Le Claire, which would require the state to make the entire length of Highway 30 four lanes — including a 40-mile stretch between DeWitt and Lisbon and between Carroll and Ogden in Western Iowa.

Economic developers, business leaders and government officials in Clinton County have advocated for the better part of two decades for the state to modify and expand Highway 30 between DeWitt and Lisbon to four lanes.

Representatives with Grow Clinton County, which works to promote business growth in the region, told lawmakers such a project would spur rural business development, foster population growth, improve roadway safety, lessen congestion on Interstate 80 and match the majority of Highway 30’s cross-state footprint.

Cournoyer’s district includes Clinton County.

Instead of a four-lane layout, the Iowa Department of Transportation’s five-year highway plan calls for changing the current two-lane layout of Highway 30 from Lisbon to Stanwood to a “super-two" configuration that would enable the construction of wider lanes, a hard shoulder and occasional turning and passing lanes. Construction is slated to occur in 2025 and 2026.

Meanwhile, work is ongoing to finish four-lane construction in Benton County, which is slated to be completed by next year, according to the DOT.

Stuart Anderson, director of transportation development for the Iowa DOT, said the DOT decided against a four-lane layout in favor of the “super two” alternative due to cost savings. He said the DOT estimated it would cost 15 to 20 percent of the cost of upgrading to a four-lane highway and wouldn’t require nearly as much property acquisition.

DOT officials too doubt that expanding the highway to four lanes would, on its own, spur an economic boom.