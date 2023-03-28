A Bailey bridge is a portable, prefabricated bridge developed in England for use by Allied forces during World War II.

The bridges did not require cranes or other specialized equipment to assemble and put in place.

“These bridges were designed by an English civil engineer named Bailey to be erected solely with hand labor by soldiers in World War II Europe,” said Harrison County Engineer Steven Struble. “They were very instrumental in winning the war against Hitler’s army.”

A construction crew is currently working to replace a Bailey bridge that has been in use in Harrison County for more than half a century.

The surplus U.S. Army bridge, manufactured between 1943 and 1950, had been in use for more than half a century.

Struble did not have the exact date it was installed over the Boyer River on Parker Trail, which is about halfway between Logan and Woodbine.

In World War II, the portable bridges were used in places where local bridges had been destroyed; the bridges were extended across rivers to carry armored vehicles and troops into battle.

“The bridge was closed on December 15, 2022, due to a failed lower chord on the upstream side of the truss,” Struble said. “The failure was caused by years of repeated bending of the entire bridge downstream caused by water and ice impacts to the upstream side of the bridge.”

The bridge was a “double-double Bailey,” with two trusses side by side on each side of the roadway and two trusses high on each side of the roadway.

The bridge was 200 feet long, 15 feet wide and eight feet high.

Struble located and reviewed an original Bailey bridge handbook to learn more about how to take it apart.

Dixon Construction, of Correctionville, is the contractor for the bridge replacement project.

The cost of the project is $1,595,719.

“The allocation of federal bridge funds designated strictly for Harrison County is what we’re using,” Struble said.

The funding for the project comes from federal aid funneled through the State of Iowa in the federal aid swap policy.

Because the project was handled through the state, it did not have to comply with some federal regulations, such as EPA restrictions and Davis Bacon wage rates, he said.

Other regulations, such as restriction on damaging endangered species wetlands, were still required to be followed, Struble said.

The federal aid swap policy is no longer in place, he noted.

Struble expects the construction project to be completed by mid-August, weather permitting.

The Bailey bridge was removed in complete sections and will be reused elsewhere in the county.

“We’ve got it stockpiled,” Struble said. “We’ll try to use as much as we can here for bridge replacements or temporary bridges for a runaround while we’re replacing or working on a bridge if we have to. We’ll get it all used someplace. We’re going to try to use some of it for a bridge over on the east side of the county by Pisgah/Persia.”

If the Harrison County Board of Supervisors agrees, he plans to offer a section of the bridge to the Monona County Veteran’s Memorial Museum in Onawa.