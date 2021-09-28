Historic movie screen reemerges at Donna Reed Theater

Mahrt noted that in his search through the opera house minutes, he discovered that John Fastje, who owned and operated Fastje Furniture in Denison for many years, was also one of the silent film piano players.

Two old banners, proclaiming “Bank Night” at the theater, were also discovered in the basement.

“They were used to big (attendance) numbers at the movies in the ‘30s because people were looking for an escape, but in the ‘40s and ‘50s, it really kind of declined,” he said.

One solution was to have “bank nights” at which attendees could win a lottery based on ticket or seat numbers.

“They had a $50 prize, a $100 prize and a $250 prize,” Mahrt said. “A bank would sponsor it to get people to come.”

He said the plan is to “hang the banners so people can see them.”

The theater’s original Greek backdrops, which appeared in many older high school photos, are in storage locally and could also be returned to the theater to help show the changes over the decades, Mahrt said.

Mahrt, who is the industrial technology teacher at Denison High School, has his “World of Construction” class working at the theater.