Historic Preservation Commission weighs in on courthouse sign

Three members of the Crawford County Historic Preservation Commission (CCHPC) visited the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday to discuss a proposed electronic sign for the courthouse lawn.
The 8-foot by 5-foot LED (light emitting diode) sign would be used to display messages from the county. Stewart Signs, of Sarasota, Florida, provided a quote of $23,851 for a sign on July 2. A four-foot tall, two-legged support was specified in the quote.
The CCHPC sent a letter to the supervisors in July notifying the board that, because the courthouse is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the supervisors were required to consult with the CCHPC “prior to any undertaking that may have physical or visual impacts on the courthouse and grounds.”
Christy Rickers, CCHPC secretary, said the greatest concern of the CCHPC with regard to the courthouse sign was that it should blend in with the courthouse.
She said the foundation of the sign should match the limestone of the building.
“We don’t want anything to detract from the courthouse,” she said. “It is just a beautiful building.”
Rickers said months will go by when she does not drive by the courthouse.
“I would never see anything on that sign,” she said. “Other people feel the same way.”
She encouraged the supervisors to take advantage of possible federal funds, but suggested the money could be better spent on the county website.
Chairman Cecil Blum pointed out that COVID-19 relief funds are possible but the county is not assured of receiving the funds.
Blum said that at the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdowns, when the courthouse was closed to the public, the sign would have been an efficient way to communicate with citizens who wanted to utilize county services.
He said that Broadway by the courthouse is a well-traveled street because of the businesses in the area.
Rickers said the rural residents and those in the eastern part of the county don’t often visit the courthouse.
Blum said the board would pick a base for the sign that would be a complement to the courthouse.
“It won’t be on some black-painted pole if we choose to go forward,” he said.
CCHPC member Amy Pieper, a deputy county auditor, said she had received many calls concerning absentee ballots recently and many of the callers told her they never come to the courthouse.
She said she believed the sign would be a waste of money, considering the fraction of people who would see it.
CCHPC member Ken Kahl said his concerns were about spending money on something that would only reach a limited population.
Kahl suggested that advertising with local media outlets would be a more effective use of county money.
“If you want to prove the cost-effectiveness of a sign over newspapers and radio, try conducting a traffic study to prove that there are going to be more people reached per dollar with this sign,” Kahl said.
Rickers said the county website would likely reach more people.
Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer noted that the county is working on a new website at present.
Supervisor Kyle Schultz said the City of Denison likely already has traffic information for the area.
“A traffic count would give you a relative idea of how many people would see the sign,” Schultz said.
Pieper asked if the courthouse corner needs more distractions for drivers.
Blum said there was a questionable return on advertising dollars and said the sign could be in place for 50 or 75 years.
“I think it does give us the ability to react immediately to maybe a civil disaster and things like that,” he said.
Kahl asked if the sign was something Blum wanted have as an accomplishment before retirement.
Blum pointed out that Schultz had originally brought the sign proposal to the board of supervisors.
“I think before we act on anything we need to find out a firm price on a comparable complementary base,” Schultz said.
“What’s the car count on Highway 30 going through Denison?” asked Supervisor Eric Skoog.
“Probably a lot more than Broadway,” Pieper said.
Schultz said he guessed the number was 4,000 to 4,500 per day; Skoog said he believes the number is higher than that.
Supervisor Jeri Vogt said the people who talked to her about the issue questioned the necessity of the sign, whether it was efficient and offered concerns about the location (the southwest corner of the courthouse lawn.)
Muhlbauer said he had spoken to individuals who recognized what the sign would do, but they also questioned whether the cost would be worth the number of people reached.
“I’ve had more people say that than ‘Yes, go ahead with it,’” he said.
Getting COVID-19 relief funds for the project could be more difficult than the supervisors initially thought, he said.
Pieper noted that if federal funds are used, then a United States Department of Cultural Affairs review of the project would have to happen.
“Until we would know what it would take to put a base together – what that would cost – I’m almost feeling deep down inside that might drive us way outside my comfort zone,” Schultz said.
“It might be a deal breaker,” Blum agreed.
Muhlbauer told the CCHPC members that the supervisors would not want a sign that would take anything away from the courthouse.
“I would want to put it somewhere where it would be visible,” Skoog said.
Blum pointed out that the idea for the sign started when the courthouse was locked during the early stages of the pandemic.
“If you were inside the building and saw the number of people come to the door, pull the door and walk away – we could have made their lives a little easier if we had been displaying the conditions for entry into our building,” he said.
Blum also said that he believes that use of the county website is vastly overstated.
“(It would be) truly for trying to get information to people in these times, especially with things changing so fast,” Muhlbauer said.
The board decided to seek traffic numbers and more information about the cost of an appropriate base for the sign.
The reporter of this story, Dan Mundt, is a member of the CCHPC. He did not participate in the discussion.